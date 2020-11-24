Getting to Know: Brandi Smith, Sand Springs Leader

1. What role do you do with the Sand Springs Leader?
I am the Customer Service Representative for the Oklahoma Weekly Group, locally known as the Sand Springs Leader, Skiatook Journal and the Owasso Reporter. I handle subscriptions, classifieds, obits and general questions for customer support. I am also inside sales and I handle some Tulsa World inquiries.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Getting to talk to the wide variety of people each day. I always learn something new!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
My husband and I like to go to garage sales. We love other people’s junk!
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
Take my family on a cruise ship. I am a sissy when it comes to the water but would love to experience a cruise.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
I would have to say "America’s Got Talent," A mix of awkward moments and “wow” moments.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would love to go to the castles of Ireland.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband and I have been married for 6 wonderful years and together we have two boys and two girls, ages 12, 16, 17 and 23. We have three grandbabies and we can’t forget our spoiled Blue Heeler named “Blu”.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
With me working remotely, I find myself picking it up constantly.
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
My biggest pet peeve is being late. I have always made it a point to show up for work, events, appointments etc., 15 to 20 minutes ahead of time. If I’m on time then I consider that being late.
10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?
I love the small town feel. I enjoy talking to the “lifers” that have seen the changes and the growing community.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
I live by the Golden Rule, treat others the way you would want to be treated.
12. What's your favorite meal?
Steak and salad.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
My hidden talent would be drawing and Native artwork.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
Coffee, a good book to read and self-esteem.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
It’s rough. I love being at home but not stuck at home.
