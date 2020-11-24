Getting to Know: Brandi Smith, Sand Springs Leader

I would love to go to the castles of Ireland.

7. Tell us about your family.

My husband and I have been married for 6 wonderful years and together we have two boys and two girls, ages 12, 16, 17 and 23. We have three grandbabies and we can’t forget our spoiled Blue Heeler named “Blu”.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

With me working remotely, I find myself picking it up constantly.

9. What's your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve is being late. I have always made it a point to show up for work, events, appointments etc., 15 to 20 minutes ahead of time. If I’m on time then I consider that being late.

10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?

I love the small town feel. I enjoy talking to the “lifers” that have seen the changes and the growing community.

11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?

I live by the Golden Rule, treat others the way you would want to be treated.