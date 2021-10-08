Getting the weeds out
- Updated
The new RiverWest eatery is the latest peg in a development plan that's just beginning to unfold, City Manager Mike Carter says.
The city is relying on incentives instead of mandates to encourage vaccination, City Manager Mike Carter says.
- Updated
Cats and dogs alike love autumn leaves, so fall is a perfect time to introduce a new pet to your home.
The church is well-known for its local service efforts, but traveling to serve is another facet of its ministry.
- Updated
Ronnie Taber wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 before he came down with the virus — and he says he still is not certain that he ever will be.
- Updated
The new Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project is aimed at encouraging “urban conservation” practices starting at home, and it comes with incentives.
- Updated
The last time Sand Springs went a week without reporting a death from COVID-19 was for the seven-day period ending July 21, data indicate.
- Updated
Nine infections were reported at the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School, up from three the previous week, and the Early Childhood Education Center recorded two infections, up from zero the previous week.
- Updated
The ordinance mandates 1,000 feet between like uses, such as grow facility to grow facility, processing facility to processing facility and dispensary to dispensary, and clarifies the required distance from schools.
- Updated
When exercise wasn't improving his health, he switched his focus to his diet — and his emotional self care — and now the longtime Sand Springs city employee has lost about 220 pounds and is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022.