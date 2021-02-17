Get ready to vote for the Best in the Burbs

It’s almost time to cast your votes for the Best in the Burbs!

Everyone is talking about the importance of helping out local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and you can do that now, even without spending a dime.

Nominations have been submitted for suburban businesses in categories such as automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping, and place or business most missed during the pandemic.

The contest, sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group, is for businesses within the Tulsa World’s circulation area but which do not have a Tulsa mailing address – in other words, the suburbs.

The deadline for nominations was Feb. 7, and the five entities with the most nominations in each category will advance to a voting round that runs Feb. 22-March 14. Vote starting Feb. 22 at go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021.