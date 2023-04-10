Related content Oklahoma Rage football team seeking sponsors, donors

Female athletes have been working to close the gaps between women’s and men’s sports for a long time, and the efforts are paying off.

Just look to the number of television viewers for the NCAA basketball championship games. The women’s title match between Louisiana State University and the University of Iowa drew 9.9 million viewers.

While that’s only 67% of the viewers who tuned in to the men’s championship game, the LSU-Iowa match was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record, topping the 5.7 million viewers for the Connecticut-Oklahoma game that had held the record since 2002.

Football, long seen as a men’s-only club, is a different nut to crack. But women are making strides, including in Sand Springs. The city is the home of the Oklahoma Rage, the newest member of the Women’s Football Alliance, the nation’s largest and longest-running professional women’s football organization.

Three times a week, from across Oklahoma, the players assemble at Memorial Stadium on the Charles Page High School campus. They come for friendship, to set an example for young girls, to prove something to the world and to prove something to themselves.

The new Division III team features 29 women of varying ages and backgrounds — some with years of experience and many who are getting their first experience in football.

At its core is a remnant from the Tulsa Threat, another WFA team that operated for more than a decade before taking this year off. Nine players from that team, as well as the coaching staff, provide veteran leadership to the newcomers.

“We’re trying to build on the program that Tulsa Threat kind of started,” said Dom Jones, a cornerback/receiver who played one year with the Threat before joining the Rage.

Tarrion Adams coached the Threat last year, but after a winless season, he decided the best path to success was to start a new team with a new identity.

“We had a number of recruiting events,” Adams said. “We had a target base in mind. We found that we needed to get a little bit younger, a little bit more athletic and things of that nature.”

The Rage’s coaching staff brings lots of experience for the women to draw on. Adams, who is on the Star Spencer High School coaching staff in Oklahoma City, ranks among the top running backs ever to play at the University of Tulsa.

Offensive Coordinator Brandon Webb was an offensive lineman for Oklahoma State University, and Defensive Coordinator Dustin Pavey played linebacker at Tabor College in Kansas.

Each member of the coaching staff is excited to present women with the opportunity to play a sport that most men take for granted.

“You want them to be able to have the same opportunities that I know I had playing,” Adams said. “I had the opportunity to go to college and play Division I football. So I’d like to give them the same opportunity that I had.”

Jones, a 23-year-old electrician, played golf and basketball in high school but has found her passion in football.

“I didn’t have any experience at all,” she said. “I just kind of had some athletic ability but didn’t really know where to put it. I really just started from scratch.”

Becca Crawford drives from Enid to be part of the Oklahoma Rage and plays linebacker and H-back. For Crawford, it’s all about being part of the team and pushing herself to see what she’s capable of.

“I just love competition,” she said. “After college, there’s not really anything for women to do that’s competitive on this level.”

Crawford played collegiate soccer at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and was a multisport athlete in high school, playing volleyball and running cross country. She has been playing football for years, including with the Tulsa Threat and with an eight-person team in Enid.

“Soccer has always been my jam,” she said. “But the first time I ever played football, there’s just something about it. There’s no sport like it. Soccer’s more fluid, but this has pushed me more mentally and physically than any other sport I’ve ever played.

“I wanted to play when I was younger, but my dad said no because girls don’t play football,” she said. “So the fact that they’re not just creating another avenue for an athletic outlet, but the fact that it’s in a sport that traditionally women haven’t gotten an opportunity to play, is what’s awesome and empowering. There’s nothing that we can’t do.”

Football has also had a big impact on Crawford as a mother.

“I feel like I’m capable of anything, and I want (my son) to know he’s capable of anything,” she said. “I’m 40 now. There’s no limitations. I don’t ever want him to feel like he has limitations.”

Quarterback Court Eldridge, 31, is in her third year playing football and is excited about the transition to a new team.

“It’s really cool to see where it came from to what it is now,” she said. “This is the biggest core that I’ve started a season with. My first two seasons with the Threat, we only had a handful of veteran players and not at the most key positions, so I think we have a lot of experience where we need it the most.

“Also, the rookies that we got this season are just harder. They came out ready to learn and to not quit.”

Eldridge played football in little league and middle school, and, as a Navy veteran, she wasn’t caught off guard by the physicality or the mental discipline required. She wants to continue to show the world that women can play football at a high level and that there is a place in the sport for young girls.

“I think it’s just a visual thing,” she said. “If you don’t see it, you don’t know. But it’s happening everywhere. Sometimes it’s not for everybody to see powerful women. Some people have a weird taste in their mouth when they see women play football.

“If I had known that there was a professional women’s league when I was trying to go play school ball when I was in high school, I would have never let them tell me no.”

Like many of the players, Tatiana Chatman, 27, also started playing football at a young age but wasn’t able to continue after a certain point.

“Growing up, my little cousin and I were super close, and we always played all the same sports,” she said.

Chatman played basketball, volleyball and soccer and ran track and cross country, but football was where the line was drawn.

“After fourth grade they didn’t have a girls football team, so I wasn’t allowed to play because they didn’t want me to get hurt,” she said. “That actually motivated me more to play. A sport is a sport. Even though (football is) full contact, you’re going to get injured in any sport. It’s about how you prepare yourself.”

Monique Garrett, 34, is in her first year of playing football, but she comes from a strong athletic background. The Muskogee native ran track and played softball and basketball in high school before earning a spot on the University of Oklahoma’s inaugural rowing team.

“I love playing football, especially because my son and I play pretty much the exact same position,” she said. “I think he’s probably going to be my biggest fan out here rooting me on. I just want to show him that no matter what age you are, no matter your background or anything, you can still get out there and play sports.”

Amy Moran, 38, plays strong safety and wide receiver and is in her ninth season playing football.

“I just love the game, and I’m hoping to one day get that core group that keeps coming back,” she said.

As the veteran member of the team, Moran has seen many iterations of women’s football in the Tulsa area, and she’s excited about the potential of this year’s unit.

“For me, it’s just taking advantage of playing the sport as long as I can,” she said. “It’s great that we even get an opportunity to play this sport.”

Nicole Ingraham is in her second season playing women’s football after starting with the Tulsa Threat last year. The halfback and outside linebacker played three years of middle school ball at Owasso before ending up at a school with no athletics program.

Ingraham, 24, owns K9 Solutions, a dog-training company in Tulsa. This year, she brought her boyfriend onto the team as part of the coaching staff.

“It’s been really good for me mentally and physically,” she said. “My whole life really revolves around dogs and football. I think I have it a little easier because I don’t have kids and I work around my own schedule. But it’s also about commitment, and it’s about the love of the sport.”

More than a football team, the Oklahoma Rage is a family, team members say.

“I haven’t been on a team like this,” Crawford said, pointing to the cohesiveness and lack of drama. “We get along. We work hard, and we push each other. This team is elite, I think, in that sense. We support each other. They like to work us, and nobody ever backs down. The level of push and no quit that this team has is second to none.”

“It’s just nice to have the opportunity to be able to say that I do this and it’s something that people like me also like to do,” Eldridge added. “We all have a similar energy level. We’re all just kind of oddballs and standouts, really.

“It’s like a family,” she said. “It’s a total team effort to play football. It’s not just one person. You’ve got to do your own job, but you’re doing that job for your family.”

Shannon Mohr, 30, is in her first season as a football player and plays left guard.

“I came into this to be better physically and mentally, but I gained a whole new family,” she said. “I now have about 25 to 30 new sisters and somebody I can lean on no matter what. And that’s on the field and off the field.”

The players have also had to come together to face a loss even bigger than those they’ve experienced on the field. Tulsa Threat player Erin Gates died in November, leaving a hole in the heart of her community.

“Erin was definitely the personality of the team last year,” Eldridge said. “We all miss her so much, and I think it’s affected us in a way that’s made us closer, and it’s just more important that we’re all here for each other and doing what we need to do and helping our teammates. It’s definitely made us closer.”

“It’s made us stronger,” Ingraham added. “We want to play for her. She was such a light on the team and an inspiration.”

The hardest thing for most of the women isn’t the tackling or the drills or the practice; it’s being able to balance practice and workouts with their real lives.

As an engineer for an electric and gas company, Chatman frequently has to travel for work.

“With football this year, I didn’t know if it was going to work out, but the coaches have been super flexible.”

“It’s pretty tough,” added Garrett, a married mother of two who had to miss her son’s lacrosse tryouts because of football practice. “There are going to be some games that I’m going to miss, but he understands that. I’m going to do my best to get there on Sunday once he starts doing travel lacrosse.

“I’m teaching him that there are sacrifices that have to be made in order to be successful.”

“It definitely feels very hectic,” said Mohr, a single mom and first-grade teacher at Monte Cassino School in Tulsa. “It doesn’t feel like I have a lot of rest time, but this is something I want to do. It has challenged me in ways that I never knew I could be challenged.

“Every practice, even though I have a million other things that I need to be doing, it’s fun to come out here and rise to the occasion.”

The Rage will kick off the season April 22 in Lafayette, Louisiana, against the Zydeco Spice before its home opener a week later against the Austin Outlaws.

Another marquee matchup will be the regular season finale June 10 against the Oklahoma City Lady Force, who moved up to Division II this season after winning the Division III title.

“I think we’re in a great place,” Adams said. “We need these last few weeks to make sure that we are exactly where we need to be in game form, ready to compete. But as of right now, as a staff, we’re definitely pleased with where we’re at.

“Our competition is pretty good, but at the same time, we’re talented enough to beat everybody on our schedule.”

For Eldridge, the goal is to get to the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where the national championship will be played.

“Also, the goal is to finish with the same team that we’re starting with right now and go into next year with it,” she said. “I think we’re going to hit the off season this year with momentum and passion. We really built something from the ground up this season.”