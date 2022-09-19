Funeral services set for three Sand Springs crash victims

SAND SPRINGS — Funeral services have been set for the three Sand Springs high school students who were killed Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, and the driver of the car has been released from a hospital.

Ethan Gibson, 17; Cyra Saner, 16; and Kylee Weaver, 16, were killed in the crash about 12:15 p.m. Thursday less than a mile from Charles Page High School, where all five students in the car attended classes.

The driver, Sirrah Mathews, and her front-seat passenger, Logan Childers, both 16, were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, police said.

The car crashed on Park Road near Colony Circle just south of Sand Springs Lake, Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said last week. He said the car was eastbound on Park when it missed a curve and went off the road to the left.

He said Mathews was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt and that speed was “definitely a factor” in the crash.

Enzbrenner said early Monday that Mathews was released from the hospital over the weekend and that Childers was still hospitalized but was expected to be released in a day or two.

Meanwhile, funeral services for the three teenagers who were killed have been set.

Services for Gibson are planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway Baptist Church under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service. A visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park.

Funeral services for Saner are set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Reach Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Sperry.

Services for Weaver are planned for 11 a.m. Friday at HillSpring Church under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. A visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mobley-Groesbeck.

Memorial donation accounts have been established for the families of all three teenagers. They can be found at bit.ly/EthanGibsonFund, bit.ly/CyraSanerFund and bit.ly/KyleeWeaverFund.