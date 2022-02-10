Funeral service held Friday for SSPS custodian Jesse Henson

Jesse Henson, who had been a custodian for Sand Springs Public Schools for more than 30 years, died Feb. 4. He was 83.
A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 11, in the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Henson “has been a loyal employee for Sand Springs Public Schools since 1990. He was dedicated to our Sandite team, and his presence brightened the day of everyone around him.
“He was eager to help and willing to take on any project requested of him, a true quality of a Sandite,” Durkee said. “We will miss him dearly.”
Jesse Sam “Bo” Henson was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Sallisaw to Jesse Lee Henson and Myrtle (Vasta) Henson.
He was always known to be a dedicated employee. He was employed with Kerr Glass for many years before he worked for the Sand Springs school district.
Henson’s family wrote in his obituary that everyone he met became his friend.
They said Henson enjoyed fishing, watching old Western movies, antiquing, flea markets and listening to music from the past, as well as spending as much time as he could with his family, dancing and singing with them.
He is remembered as a great and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Henson was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Henson, and by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Angie Henson, Naomi Henson, Jesse Henson and Christopher Henson; his stepchildren, Tina Barrows, Shirley “Sissy” Elliot, Carrie Moss, Michael Phillips and Freddy Walters; and 14 grandchildren.