Funeral service Friday for SSPS custodian Jesse Henson

Jesse Henson, who had been a custodian for Sand Springs Public Schools for more than 30 years, died Feb. 4. He was 83.

A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Henson “has been a loyal employee for Sand Springs Public Schools since 1990. He was dedicated to our Sandite team, and his presence brightened the day of everyone around him.

“He was eager to help and willing to take on any project requested of him, a true quality of a Sandite,” Durkee said. “We will miss him dearly.”

Jesse Sam “Bo” Henson was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Sallisaw to Jesse Lee Henson and Myrtle (Vasta) Henson.

He was always known to be a dedicated employee. He was employed with Kerr Glass for many years before he worked for the Sand Springs school district.

Henson’s family wrote in his obituary that everyone he met became his friend.