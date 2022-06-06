Funeral planned Thursday for shooting victim Amanda Glenn

Funeral services for Amanda Glenn, who was killed Wednesday in the mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, are set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Baptist Church under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home.

Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who also was killed, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, and William Love, 73, who was accompanying his wife to her appointment.

The gunman, whom police identified as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, took his own life.

Authorities said a note found on his body detailed his intention to kill Phillips and anyone who stood in his way. Police said Louis blamed Phillips for ongoing pain he suffered following back surgery performed by Phillips.

Glenn is survived by her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe Glenn, 18, and Ian Glenn, 16.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/GlennFamily.

