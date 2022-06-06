 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral planned Thursday for shooting victim Amanda Glenn

  • 0
060822-ssl-glennservices-p1

Amanda Glenn with her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their sons, Ian and Gabe Glenn.

 Courtesy

Related content

Saint Francis shooting victim: Amanda Glenn was always the one to show up — until she didn't

Funeral services for Amanda Glenn, who was killed Wednesday in the mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, are set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Baptist Church under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home.

Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who also was killed, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, and William Love, 73, who was accompanying his wife to her appointment.

The gunman, whom police identified as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, took his own life.

Authorities said a note found on his body detailed his intention to kill Phillips and anyone who stood in his way. Police said Louis blamed Phillips for ongoing pain he suffered following back surgery performed by Phillips.

Glenn is survived by her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe Glenn, 18, and Ian Glenn, 16.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/GlennFamily.

People are also reading…

For more, see Saint Francis shooting victim: Amanda Glenn was always the one to show up — until she didn't

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert