Funeral planned for slain Sand Springs woman, daughters

SAND SPRINGS — Funeral services are slated Monday for a Sand Springs woman and her two daughters, who police said were killed last weekend by the girls’ father.

Services for Staci Smith, 41; River Ross, 4; and Piper Ross, 2, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Broadway Baptist Church, 1000 N. Adams Road in Sand Springs, under the direction of Dillon Funeral Services.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser for Smith’s family, initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed a day.

Patrons who dine at the RibCrib restaurant in Sand Springs, where Smith was a shift manager, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday should tell their server that they’re “eating for Staci.”

The restaurant will donate 15 percent of those diners’ meal checks to the Smith family to help with funeral and other expenses, according to Cody Worrell, the restaurant’s manager.

