Funeral directors face COVID challenges with customary stoicism, newfound creativity

In most industries, these added delays and items being out of stock are inconveniences and frustrations.

But in the funeral industry, “you’re taking a very sensitive matter, … and you’re doing it in two to three days,” McCurtain said. “And when you’ve got limitations on caskets and vaults and flowers, it just makes it even more stressful for you to try to get your family taken care of.

“We live in a world where everything is instant,” he said. “You can’t say to a family that it wasn’t always like this. You can’t make excuses. They don’t care on some level.”

Despite it all, though, the grieving families have remained their primary concern.

“In the beginning, people that had COVID, they weren’t allowing anybody with them,” McCurtain said. “So many people died without anybody with them.

“It just seems like it doesn’t let up,” he said. “COVID has taken so much from people.”

‘They want a funeral’

A funeral service typically provides loved ones an opportunity to shift their focus from the death to the life of the person. But even that is more difficult during a pandemic.