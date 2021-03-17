Funeral directors face COVID challenges with customary stoicism, newfound creativity

Preston McCurtain was managing a funeral home in Moore in the spring of 2013. His wife, Nikki McCurtain, was finishing up her first year as a fourth-grade teacher at Plaza Towers Elementary School.
When an EF5 tornado took a direct hit on the city on May 20, 24 people were killed, including 10 children – seven of them students at Plaza Towers.
Amid the devastation and chaos in the following days, Preston McCurtain still had a job to do. Thankful that his wife had survived physically unscathed, he set about the business of burying three of the seven Plaza Towers students, as well as a number of the other victims.
“I never knew how it affected me until about two years later,” he said recently. Visitors to a memorial at Plaza Towers began asking questions about the tragedy, and “I started talking, and it hit me. I was bawling like a baby.”
“I didn’t realize how much I was holding in,” he said.
‘“People think, ‘They’re a funeral director; they can handle it. That’s what they do.’ ”
McCurtain, now a funeral director for Dillon Funeral Service in Sand Springs for about the past three years, has seen a lot in his nearly 25 years in the funeral industry, but “I don’t ever remember it being this busy.”
Most Americans are well-aware of the often-heroic efforts of health-care workers trying to save a nation from the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the stress and horrors those front-line workers have experienced.
But funeral directors — who have their own laundry list of stresses and horrors — rarely find themselves on the receiving end of the grateful public’s attention, even on this anniversary of Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 death, even after more than half a million Americans have succumbed to the virus.
Some of that could be because funeral directors themselves tend to be stoic about their own feelings and needs, preferring to focus instead on moving heaven and earth to help the grieving families they serve.
“As a funeral director, I will give everything I have to help a family,” McCurtain said. “My wife tells me all the time, ‘You give your heart and soul.’
“It drains you,” he said. “It literally takes everything out of you.”
And that’s during “normal” times, pre-COVID.
“So now it just takes your stress level to the next level,” McCurtain said. “I would say most funeral home directors have some sort of blood pressure problem.”
‘A level of anxiety’Scott Smith, a funeral director for 25 years who works for Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home in Sand Springs, acknowledged “a level of anxiety, especially through the preparation — the embalming process.”
“Universal safety precautions have always been in place,” he said, “but we’ve been a little more cautious than normal. We don’t want to take that home with us.”
Asked whether the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on him, Smith said: “I would probably tell you, ‘Not that I can think of,’ but my wife would tell you otherwise.”
Emotional response aside, much of a funeral director’s plight these days can be explained in numbers: too few hours in a day; too few caskets; not enough vaults.
And too many bodies.
“In November, it got really busy, and then in December, it got really busy, and then it just kind of exploded from there,” McCurtain said.
“We’ve seen a huge increase because of COVID. It seems like all the people we’re getting are because of COVID.”
His funeral home’s 20 calls in January eclipsed the previous high of 17, set just one month earlier, he said.
The average, McCurtain said, is “usually six or seven. Maybe even five.”
In 2019, Dillon’s staff handled 91 funerals. Last year, they did 133.
“It hasn’t stopped,” McCurtain said.
Smith agreed that last spring wasn’t as deadly as the fall and winter have been.
“There was a second wave in the fall through winter,” he said. “I think we’ve had people who’ve passed away who otherwise would not have passed away so soon” if not for COVID.
For Smith, that includes two people in his own family.
‘You can’t make excuses’
But while deaths might have been abundant, trappings of the funeral directors’ trade occasionally have not been. Most Americans can relate to the hunt for simple supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, and funeral homes were no exception.
“But we were buying supplies for how to handle people with COVID,” McCurtain said. “Every funeral home in the country was thinking just like we were, buying gloves and so forth, and everyone was out of it.
“Towards the middle, maybe the end of the year, it started hitting the casket companies,” he said.
McCurtain said some popular casket models became unavailable, so the companies were selling upgraded models to families at discounted prices.
“Our vault company was getting to where we would have to schedule four or five days out instead of the next day,” he said.
Cremations weren’t any easier, McCurtain said, because those cases have to go through the state Medical Examiner’s Office, and “the ME’s offices are way behind,” he said.
On top of that, he added, the medical examiner has to contact the doctor for the cause of death, and the doctors are behind.
In most industries, these added delays and items being out of stock are inconveniences and frustrations.
But in the funeral industry, “you’re taking a very sensitive matter, … and you’re doing it in two to three days,” McCurtain said. “And when you’ve got limitations on caskets and vaults and flowers, it just makes it even more stressful for you to try to get your family taken care of.
“We live in a world where everything is instant,” he said. “You can’t say to a family that it wasn’t always like this. You can’t make excuses. They don’t care on some level.”
Despite it all, though, the grieving families have remained their primary concern.
“In the beginning, people that had COVID, they weren’t allowing anybody with them,” McCurtain said. “So many people died without anybody with them.
“It just seems like it doesn’t let up,” he said. “COVID has taken so much from people.”
‘They want a funeral’
A funeral service typically provides loved ones an opportunity to shift their focus from the death to the life of the person. But even that is more difficult during a pandemic.
“Our biggest challenge for a lot of families is having a service,” Smith said. “A lot of our families are anxious about having a service, especially if someone has passed away from COVID.
“But they want to have a funeral.”
McCurtain recalled that one family he served was disappointed that more people hadn’t attended their loved one’s funeral. He said he tried to make them understand that more people weren’t there because of COVID.
“It’s very important to have closure,” he said, “and you’re not getting that now.”
Smith said Mobley-Groesbeck initially limited capacity at funerals to 50 and then had to reduce the number of mourners to 10 at one point.
“If you’re a niece or nephew, you couldn’t come to the funeral,” he said. “And that’s disheartening.”
Although the city of Sand Springs still has a mask mandate in effect, Smith said he’s seeing a lot fewer people wearing them these days.
McCurtain said Dillon is providing sanitizer and masks and also sprays down the chairs, cleans the restrooms, and wipes down every surface after every family comes in.
“We’re technically outside the city limits, so we fall outside the mask mandates,” he said, “but we wear masks when we meet with the families.
“Most of them want it,” he added.
He said capacity issues have generally not been an issue, adding that there’s been “a lot of self-policing. Most people are pretty cautious about it.”
Even the darkest days of a pandemic can generate the best creativity in people.
Zoom meetings, distance learning and telemedicine are just a few examples of how technology has allowed life to continue amid quarantines and bans on group gatherings.
But Facebook Live funerals?
“It’s getting pretty normal to do that now,” Smith said. “We ask families if they’d like that service.
“We offer it to everybody.”
As with so many fundamental changes in life that are born of necessity, Smith doesn’t envision online funerals falling out of favor.
“I think it’s the new norm, even after the pandemic,” he said. “I don’t see it going away now. I think it’s here to stay.”
McCurtain has seen less of an interest in live broadcasts of funerals, but the technology is still changing things, he said.
Streaming “is something that we at Dillon haven’t done” a lot of, he said. “Everywhere I’d been before, most families didn’t want it.
“A lot of families are doing it, but a lot of families still want it to be private,” he said, so Dillon has begun recording services and putting them on thumb drives for families, who can share them or not.
“In the beginning, we were doing Facebook Live, but there are a lot of limitations,” he said, referring to use of copyrighted music as one example.
The challenges for funeral directors during a pandemic can seem endless, and the work takes a certain type of person, most say.
“It’s hard to find people who will do what we do,” McCurtain said. “It’s 24/7/365. Everybody gets tired and wore down.
“I think we’re just exhausted right now,” he said. “I think every funeral home is just exhausted right now.”
