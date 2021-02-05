 Skip to main content
Fund set up to help slain Sand Springs woman's family

Fund set up to help slain Sand Springs woman's family

The Staci’s Solace Memorial Fund and Foundation has been created to assist the family of a slain local woman with funeral services for her and her two daughters, who also were killed.

Donations are being accepted at bit.ly/StacisSolace.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Broadway Baptist Church, 1000 N. Adams Road, for Staci Smith, 41; River Ross, 4; and Piper Ross, 2, under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service.

A fundraiser for Smith’s family also is scheduled for next week. Patrons who dine at the RibCrib restaurant in Sand Springs, where Smith was a shift manager, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday should tell their server that they’re “eating for Staci.”

The restaurant will donate 15 percent of those diners’ meal checks to Smith’s family to help with funeral and other expenses, according to Cody Worrell, the restaurant’s manager.

