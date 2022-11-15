Fund established for family of trash collector killed by car

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a trash hauler who was struck by a car and killed early Monday while crossing a street with a trash cart west of Sand Springs, authorities said.

Clarence Bond Jr., 44, of Tulsa was struck and killed just before 6 a.m. by a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Arielle Reichard, 24, of Sand Springs.

Reichard was not injured, but Bond was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on 209th West Avenue just north of U.S. 412, troopers said.

A spokeswoman for American Waste Control confirmed that Bond was working for the company at the time.

Bond and his wife, Christina Bond, have five children. The GoFundMe account, established to help with funeral expenses, can be found online at bit.ly/ClarenceBondFund.