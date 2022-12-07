From whimsical to meaningful, Sand Springs has ways to celebrate the holidays

The Christmas parade has processed down Broadway, but that doesn’t mean the holiday cheer has dried up in Sand Springs. A number of holiday events are still planned or are underway in the city.

Gnome for the holidays: A Gnomes Holiday Hunt has been set up in the Inez Kirk City Garden at 101 E. Broadway St. just across the street from the Municipal Building.

More than 60 gnomes — some as small as a cupcake and at least one as large as a — well, a fountain — have been placed around the pocket park for tiny and towering holiday hunters to find.

Santa’s workshop: For young Sandites who might prefer elves to gnomes, the Jolly Old Elf himself is headed to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10.

Santa — or a reasonable facsimile thereof — will be on hand for visits and photos with the youngsters, and the kiddos can also do crafts, play games and write letters to send with their Christmas lists to the North Pole.

Art of Giving tree display: While at the museum for Santa’s Workshop, or anytime throughout December, visitors are encouraged to take in the annual Art of Giving Christmas tree display, which highlights nonprofit organizations and clubs in the Sand Springs area.

Each tree has a theme around the name of the organization, and donation boxes beside each tree allow visitors to vote with their wallets on the best-decorated tree. Donations go to the organization that decorated the tree.

“It’s a fun way to let people give money to a good cause and to learn something about those causes,” said Cindy Phillips, chairwoman of the museum trust.

New this year is a “community tree,” which Phillips said was the idea of Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee.

“It’s a place for people to come and fill the tree with an ornament that means something to them and their family with the idea of bringing the community together,” Phillips said.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St. Admission is free.

Decorate veterans’ graves: Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17, meanwhile, is inviting residents to a memorial ceremony followed by the placing of wreaths on the graves of many of the roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans who are buried at Woodland Memorial Park.

The event, in conjunction with Wreaths Across America, is planned for 11 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Sand Springs cemetery at 1200 N. Cleveland Ave. The ceremony honoring veterans will begin at 11, and the wreaths will be placed immediately afterward.

Snap to it: After all of that, if you’re still having trouble finding your holiday spirit, don’t snap. Get snapped!

Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities have created scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SNAPPED2022!

Snapped in Sand Springs will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

For more information, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.