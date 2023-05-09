The May 29, 2005, newspaper story wasn’t really about the babies.

Mercedes Ellis was retiring after more than 40 years of service to Sand Springs Public Schools, most of it caring for the tiniest of Sandites as the principal of the Early Childhood Center.

The center, located in the former Booker T. Washington School, had long been known as the Sand Springs Kindergarten Center but had changed its name a year earlier.

To illustrate the retirement story, though, the Sand Springs Leader reporter latched onto the fact that four of Ellis’ teachers at the site had given birth in the past year.

“They say it was enough to send me into retirement,” Ellis quipped at the time.

And then time passed — 18 years, to be exact.

The four teachers who had infants at the Early Childhood Center together all continued to work for the school district, though, and all four of those baby boys remained Sandites.

Nearly two decades after they learned to take their very first steps together, they will walk across a stage together this month as proud graduates of the Charles Page High School Class of 2023.

It’s enough to make some mothers want to re-create a picture.

The boys themselves — all 18, separated in age by only about nine months — were largely low-key about it, with similar thoughts about the significance of the occasion.

“It’s just good to have a great relationship with these guys and just kind of be friends,” said the youngest, Luke McGehee. “It’s better and better every year.”

Jackson Mallory said that “it’s cool because I grew up playing different sports with these guys, and it’s just cool to watch them still play sports.”

Drew Paden said it “has been cool to start from the beginning with these guys and finish just to see the loyalty in the community.”

Jabe Schlehuber, the oldest of the four, said that “it’s really cool that we got to grow up with these dudes and then still get to walk with them at graduation.”

All four seniors predicted that graduation won’t be the last time they see each other, although Schlehuber seemed to be trying to take a realistic approach to it.

“We may see each other after graduation,” he said. “We’ll see. Everybody’s going to have different plans for when they grow up, but it’ll be cool to see how everything goes along.”

If the sons go their separate ways, though, it won’t likely change the friendships the mothers have built over the years.

Mallory’s mother, Brandi Adcock, has the distinction of being the only one of the moms still to work at the Early Childhood Education Center, having been a teacher’s assistant there for 23 years.

“I started with Mrs. Ellis with the 4-year-olds, and I’m still with the 4-year-olds,” she said, adding that even though the moms’ career paths have moved them around the school district, “it’s neat that all of the parents still talk.”

Laura McGehee said that “it’s hard to believe that 18 years has passed by so quickly.”

“The boys run in different groups, but I think they’ll always be close just because the moms are all friends,” said McGehee, now the library media specialist at Angus Valley Elementary School. “They definitely will always hold that close to their hearts and look out for each other.”

Carrie Schlehuber said she’s not surprised by the continuing relationships of the sons or the mothers.

“I think it’s just such a good testament of what being a Sandite means, because all four of the moms, we all graduated from Sand Springs, too,” she said.

“So many people find that this is such a great place to be, and they stick around,” said Schlehuber, the district’s special education director who also oversees the Enrollment Center. “So the fact that all of our kids have also stuck around and are all still friends — and then they’re going to walk across the stage together — is really special.”

Wendy Paden, who now teaches first grade at Angus Valley, echoed the other moms that “it’s neat that they (the sons) still know each other (and) that their moms are still friends.”

“It just kind of shows Sand Springs. We’re together for a lifetime. It’s not just co-workers; it’s family. We’ve watched these guys grow up together,” she said.

And then Paden said what no other mother dared say out loud:

“I’m just glad they graduated.”

Ellis, the educator whose retirement 18 years ago set the stage for the recent photo re-creation, is also glad, but she’s not surprised.

“They’ve all been good kids — always,” she said. “You see their pictures in the paper all the time. I’m always really excited about them.”

It’s a wonder Ellis has much time to keep up with her former students.

She’s worked full time at the BOK Center since the Tulsa arena opened in 2008, and she works two to three days a week conducting observations of noncertified educators for the Council for Professional Recognition, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that promotes improved performance of early childhood education professionals.

Even though Ellis isn’t a native Sandite — originally from southeastern Oklahoma, she came to Sand Springs “only” in 1958 — she has put in her time with the school district.

During more than four decades, she worked at Central, Garfield, Limestone and Pratt elementary schools, Central Junior High and Charles Page High School, as well as the Kindergarten Center and Early Childhood Center.

Her very first year with the district was as the only white teacher at Booker T. Washington School, the district’s school for Black students before desegregation in the mid-1960s.

Of course, she raised her own three sons in Sand Springs and has seen grandchildren graduate from Charles Page, as well, and now, a 3-year-old great-granddaughter is about to become the family’s first third-generation Sandite.

Even though Ellis has much to look forward to, she enjoys reminiscing about fun times from long ago — such as when she had four teachers have babies at the same time.

“I said, ‘Oh, Lord, help us! What are we going to do now?’” she said. “You’re all pregnant. You’re all cranky. And you’re all going to have little babies. Now what are we going to do?

“I was just in a twit,” she said. “It was pretty funny.”