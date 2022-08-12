From Charles Page to Carnegie Hall: Chorale's conductor shares story of massacre with audiences far and near

It’s a well-worn cliché that artists who want to make something of themselves often have to leave home to do it.

But for perhaps the most important performance of his life so far, Sean Baugh had to come back home.

Or, at least, right down the road.

Baugh, who graduated from Charles Page High School in 1991, is in his eighth season as the artistic director and conductor of the Turtle Creek Chorale, a group he’s performed with for 16 years.

The Dallas-based men’s chorus performed Aug. 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Tulsa, the final stop on a three-city tour for its “Let Us March On!” concert.

The group had performed in Tulsa before. The city was the first stop on a four-day, four-state “Friendship Tour” in June 2018.

But for the chorale — a primarily white, primarily gay, roughly 250-member group begun in 1980 that has performed twice at Carnegie Hall, has performed for Queen Elizabeth, has sung across Europe and has recorded 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries, one of which won an Emmy Award — the latest Tulsa stop was anything but routine.

Included in the concert was a new work Baugh commissioned based on the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District — its early prosperity, the horrific event that left it in ruins, and the steadfastness of the residents who would not be moved.

“Dreamland: Tulsa 1921” had “kind of lived in the back of my mind since I was a teenager,” Baugh said this week.

Although he had something of a general idea what had happened during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, “we weren’t taught this,” he said. “Nobody talked about it. There were no museums and no murals.”

In the fall of 2019, “Watchmen,” HBO’s ostensibly fictional crime drama based in Tulsa, gave many Americans of all skin colors their first lesson on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Baugh remembered watching as the first episode opened in 1921 Tulsa just before the violence broke out, and then, as bullets and flames enveloped the screen, he thought, “I know something about this!”

His second thought was likely no surprise to people who know him.

“I thought, ‘This has to be told through music,’” he said. “And it didn’t seem like anybody else was doing that, so why not us?”

The chorus premiered “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921” on July 2-3 at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas and performed it again just six days later at Carnegie Hall in New York City with members of the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus.

The Tulsa concert, which the chorale initially had intended to be the first of the series, ended up being the last. Turns out, that might have been for the best, Baugh said.

“It was by far the most emotional experience of the concerts,” he said. In Tulsa, we knew that “a lot of these people know this story. Some of these people know this story better than we do.

“And it happened literally blocks away” from the performance site.

“It was such an emotional experience,” he said. “I don’t think any of us expected that.”

Baugh said that because Trinity Episcopal is a much smaller venue than either the Meyerson or Carnegie Hall, the Tulsa performance was the singers’ “first time to see faces, and that fueled their enthusiasm. That crowd was electric, and they were so receptive.”

Perhaps surprisingly, few in the crowded church were people of color, yet Baugh said he wasn’t bothered by that fact.

“Our initial goal was to get as many Black people in the audience as possible,” he said, but when things didn’t seem to be shaping up that way, Denise Lee — one of a handful of Black soloists who performed with the chorus on “Dreamland” — told him, “Black people don’t need to hear this concert.”

“It was like a light switch went on,” he said. “The people who needed to hear it heard it.”

Among those who did hear it were several members of Baugh’s family, a number of whom still live in the Sand Springs area. His mother, Willie, and her husband live on his grandparents' farm near Keystone Lake.

That’s where Baugh got his start in life, plinking out tunes by ear on the piano at his grandfather’s house.

His grandfather, a Free Will Baptist minister, told Baugh’s mother when Baugh was about 5 or 6, “That boy needs to be in lessons.”

Luckily, a piano teacher was found close by. But within just a few more years, his mother saw that his musical talent was continuing to blossom, so she transferred Baugh to Sand Springs schools, where he attended Clyde Boyd Junior High for one year before advancing to Charles Page High School.

“Honestly, that’s probably what changed my life,” he said. “There were opportunities at Charles Page that I just hadn’t had” in nearby Cleveland, where he attended elementary school and middle school.

That’s also where he first began to know himself as a gay person, even if the words weren’t ever really spoken.

Baugh said choir director Robert McConnell and drama teacher Roy Briscoe “changed my life. They knew I was gay, and I knew that they knew I was gay, but they supported me like family.”

“They loved me, and they gave me so many opportunities.”

Opportunities such as leading a world-renowned men’s chorus that has become known for lending its collective voice to causes far beyond those of the LGBTQ community.

“When the chorale began 43 years ago, it wasn’t safe to be called a gay chorus,” Baugh said, adding, “If we were just known as the gay men’s chorus, I think people would underestimate the responsibility we have to sing on various things.”

In 2000, for instance, the chorale collaborated with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to create and premiere “Sing for the Cure,” an 11-song work that told the stories of breast cancer patients and survivors through song, with narration by Maya Angelou.

“It was very important to me that the Turtle Creek Chorale reach out beyond LGBT audiences,” Baugh said. “We probably have one of the more diverse audience makeups out there.

“There was a time in the ’80s and ’90s that 200 gay men singing together was a novelty,” he said. “Today, it’s just not. That’s just not the type of label that best represents us.

“I just think we have a voice to lend to any cause that needs it — as long as it aligns with our values.”

Whatever the cause, though, Baugh knows that he wouldn’t have a voice to lend had his talent not been cultivated and encouraged early on.

“Music and the arts in schools, especially in schools that are in rural areas, are so important. They can change lives,” he said. “The arts in Sand Springs changed my life. And if it wasn’t for that, I don’t know what I’d be doing.

“If I hadn’t had the opportunities to sing in a great choir and perform in a great band and act in great performances, I don’t know where I’d be,” he said.

“Sand Springs has always been known for their outstanding arts programs, and I hope that never changes, because it can change lives.”