Friday's Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop in Sand Springs canceled

The city announced Tuesday afternoon that the Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop scheduled for Friday at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking down the minutes of 2021 and, with it, the last opportunities for holiday fun across Sand Springs.

While there’s still time, check out these events:

Through Friday: Art of Giving Christmas Tree Display: Enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees on display at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, Main and Broadway streets, in this event sponsored by the museum’s trust authority.

Other Christmas-related exhibits and items of Sand Springs historical significance also will be on display.

Museum hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Through Friday: Snapped in Sand Springs: This fun holiday photo event sponsored by the city promotes local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap a photo that can be used for holiday cards, presents or even just posted to social media.