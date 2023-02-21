Related content Drawing on kindness: Free tattoo coverup event aims to replace hate

SAND SPRINGS — Blaine Womack was 16 when he woke up one day with a swastika tattooed on the inside of his left calf.

He couldn't remember how it got there, and he couldn’t have known then that 22 years later, he’d see that tattoo as something that “has caused me nothing but trouble.”

Now 38 and three years sober, Womack was among scores of people who turned out Tuesday for “Stop the Hate in the 918,” an event aimed at ridding the world — and the wearers — of incendiary ink.

Womack, who lives in Sand Springs, said it seemed like “a great time to get rid of this thing,” adding that he had “caught hell over it from employers who called me a racist.”

“That ain’t me,” he said.

Jamy Magee, who was covering up Womack’s swastika on Tuesday, owns Parlour Hair & Ink in Sand Springs. He’s the founder of and driving force behind the event, in which some of the state’s most renowned tattoo artists work for free for a day to cover as many hate-, gang- and race-related tattoos as they can.

Magee said the clientele tend to be people who had been in prison or a gang previously but have “corrected their life” — except for the daily reminder of their pasts emblazoned on their skin. “Stop the Hate in the 918” allows them to complete their fresh start, he said.

The event is now in its sixth year, although in its first at the Case Community Center, where more people could be accommodated.

Magee said he had been nervous about how things would go in the new venue, but by Tuesday afternoon, the gymnasium had a good-size crowd of people checking out the food and retail vendors and donating blood through the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s bloodmobile while waiting their turn for tattoo services.

Dalton Todd wasn’t taking any chances on a large crowd possibly thwarting his quest to have his tattoo removed. Although the event began at noon, Todd, of Muskogee, showed up at 11 — the night before.

“The next person showed up at 6:30” in the morning, he said, chuckling.

First in line, Todd paired up with tattoo artist Dennis Tucker of Black Sheep Tattoo in Tulsa to envision a large raven that Tucker would create to obscure the “hatchetman” tattoo on Todd’s chest.

The hatchetman is a popular tattoo with fans of the hardcore hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse, known as the Juggalos. But Juggalo gangs also sport the hatchetman imagery, and as a result, Juggalos have been classified as a criminal street gang by the FBI, the National Gang Intelligence Center and several states, reports show.

Consequently, the hatchetman tattoo is frequently unwelcome in civil society.

Todd, 30, said he got his hatchetman tattoo when he was 18 and “immediately didn’t like it. I’ve wanted to get it covered up since I was 18, and I’ve just never been able to afford it.”

Has it caused him any problems over the years?

“Quite a few — a lot of violence,” he said.

That’s exactly why Tucker was giving his time and talent freely at Tuesday’s event. He had worked on Todd’s chest for two hours and 45 minutes already and had about 40 minutes more to go, he said, but the payoff would be worth the effort.

“Here, I get to come to work, draw for people and affect their entire life,” he said. “You take away a lot of pain for some people, and it literally can change the trajectory of somebody’s life.

“When you can do that for people, it’s an amazing blessing.”

Tucker, who once built houses and even owned the company, has been tattooing for 30 years.

“Tattooing has given me my entire life,” he said. “It’s given enough to me that it’s time I give back. And I know the struggle these people are going through. I see it every day.”

Tucker said he researches every piece he does, and that’s how he was able to work with Todd to come up with the raven, which is represented in Nordic and pagan symbolism.

“I don’t just throw things on people,” he said. “Most people who are coming in here, they want you to put a piece over what they have, and they don’t really care what it is; they want (what they had) gone.

“But I can’t be like that. I want to make sure that what he does get is meaningful for what he wants to accomplish for the rest of his life.”

Tucker won’t even consider doing the types of tattoos that many people attending the event were having covered.

“I don’t try to talk them out of anything,” he said. “I just tell them no.”

There are a lot of tattoos Tucker won’t do because of “quality control” issues — not only about the tattoo itself, such as whether it’s desired in an awkward location, but also about “quality of life” — whether the tattoo’s content or location is going to cause grief down the road to the person sporting it.

He himself has plenty of ink, but nothing that goes below his cuff or above his collar.

“I wear a shirt and tie a lot more than you would think,” Tucker said. “So I try to keep that in mind. It doesn’t matter where you are in life right now; you may not be in that same spot in 20 years. Please don’t tattoo your neck.

“I’m the one person you’ll talk to who probably says no more than I say yes.”

Throwback Tulsa: 16 years ago, Tattoo shops law approved Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Route 66 Guy Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now Covering hate: Local tattoo shop covers hate and gang related tattoos for free