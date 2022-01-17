Fresh group of blood donor heroes is urgently needed, OBI president and CEO says

Few things these days are as welcome as new tools in the fight against COVID-19, and last week the Food and Drug Administration changed the way COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) can be used.

This specialized type of transfusion is now approved for clinic patients with weakened immune systems to prevent worsening of their condition.

Hallelujah! We can do more to help the most medically vulnerable avoid hospitalizations, complications, and worries. To capture this benefit, however, a fresh group of blood donor heroes is urgently needed in January to restock the improved CCP units that will target recent variants, such as omicron.

Since repeated pandemic surges have us trapped in an epidemiologic Groundhog Day of recycled warnings, discussions, behaviors, etc., a refresher on plasma may help.

Plasma is the liquid portion of blood containing immune proteins or antibodies. It can be drawn from recovered patients and then given to boost the antiviral defenses of recently infected individuals. Convalescent plasma has been around for more than 100 years, and it still has use smacking down viruses and other infections.