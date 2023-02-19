One of the easiest things dog owners can do to ensure that their furry friends are happy and healthy is keep them vaccinated.

If only vaccines were free!

But for three days this week — Tuesday through Thursday — a number of vaccines are free at Sand Springs Animal Welfare.

The city shelter was able to acquire several hundred doses of vaccines, including those for parvovirus and distemper, both highly contagious viral diseases that can cause serious symptoms and even death, especially in unvaccinated puppies and adult dogs.

City Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said parvo and distemper are very prevalent in the area but can be prevented by keeping dogs current on vaccines.

Other vaccines that will be available for free are for adenovirus type 2, coronavirus (not COVID), parainfluenza and leptospirosis.

Vaccines are available without appointment during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the shelter, 8620 W. 21st St.

There is no limit on how many dogs can be vaccinated, Arvidson said.

For more information about the vaccines, call Sand Springs Animal Welfare at 918-246-2543.