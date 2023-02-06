Qualifying senior adults who would like help with their tax returns can take advantage of a free opportunity.

LIFE Senior Services annual tax assistance program, offered on site at the nonprofit's central Tulsa office, 5950 E. 31st St., will be available through April 15.

To qualify, individuals must be 60 or older with an annual household income of $60,000 or less.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 918-664-9000, Ext. 1189.

"While there are other agencies offering tax assistance, ours is one of the only sites that does it on an appointment-only basis," program supervisor Kathy Jones said. "By doing this, we are able to eliminate lines and wait times, assuring people they can get in and out of their appointments within an hour."

LIFE Senior Services has been IRS-approved to offer free tax assistance since 2014. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified to handle basic income tax preparation and electronic filing.

That includes special forms for IRA distributions, pension income, dividends, simple capital gains or losses, gambling winnings and the sale of a home.

"Even individuals with relatively simple tax returns will often pay $300 to $400 for professional tax preparation," LIFE CEO Eileen Bradshaw said. "That may not sound like a big deal to many, but for seniors on a tight budget, $300 could mean the difference in whether or not they can also pay for both their heating bill and prescriptions that month."

Those calling for appointments will be screened to ensure that their returns can be prepared by LIFE, as well as for eligibility for the Oklahoma sales tax refund, officials said.