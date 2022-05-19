Free program aims to improve seniors' balance, flexibility

Older adults often find that issues of balance, flexibility and chronic pain can keep them from enjoying life as much as they should, but a free program starting soon aims to change that.

Green Tree Legends Senior Living and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging are teaming up to offer a free, 13-session program called “Tai Chi for Better Balance.”

The hourlong classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday between June 7 and July 19 at Green Tree Legends Senior Living, 4402 S. 129th West Ave.

The program is designed to fit the interests and needs of active adults who are 60 years old or older who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain, reduce stress and improve balance and flexibility.

Participants will learn relaxation techniques to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow, continuous movements. The class is for people of all levels of mobility and can even be done while seated.

Instructors will be provided by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, call Lindsay Hunt at 918- 660-3171 or email her at lindsay-hunt@ouhsc.edu.

