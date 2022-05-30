Four UCO students from Sand Springs receive scholarships

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design has awarded scholarships to three Sand Springs residents from among more than 125 scholarships awarded for the 2022-23 academic year.

Katelyn Gonzales, a senior studying contemporary music business, received the Connor Hicks Memorial Endowed Music Scholarship and the Sergeant Ryan Wood ACM Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Savana McCabe, a senior studying dance, received the Jamie Jacobson Memorial Endowed Dance Scholarship.

Sterling Shoemaker, a freshman studying theatre arts performance, received the Barbara Kay Gilmore Endowed Scholarship for Drama.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is student-centered, and helping students learn is our number one priority,” said Charleen Weidell, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design.

“Each year, scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected from a competitive pool of applicants,” she said.

“When a student receives a scholarship award, it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”

The College of Fine Arts and Design is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education.

The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.

