Four Sandites recall 1964 desegregation of Charles Page High School

In 1949, a storm of controversy brewed on Broadway when the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” poked a finger at racism with the song “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught,” in which one character sings about having not been born with bigotry:
“You've got to be taught to be afraid
“Of people whose eyes are oddly made,
“And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade,
“You've got to be carefully taught.”
Fifteen years later, and half a continent away, some white youths in Sand Springs apparently had been missing out on those lessons. Many of them didn’t realize at the time how uncommon that would make them.
As the fires of racial unrest burned around the nation — and even as a number of community leaders and school officials in Sand Springs resisted — nine students from the town’s Booker T. Washington High School — its segregated Black school — began attending classes at the all-white Charles Page High School in the fall of 1964.
And as retold by a handful of classmates from that year — two Black, two white — there was no violence and hardly any cross words.
While that might be astounding and commendable, it’s also not the end of the story. Over the decades, time and reflection have come to bear on what was seen and experienced.
Two Black men came to recognize their roles in shaping history. And two white men came to realize their good fortune in being able to long remain blissfully unaware of the struggles their Black classmates faced.
Now all in their mid-70s, they’ve done something about it.
They and others raised money and worked with Sand Springs Public Schools to arrange for a commemorative plaque for the high school, both to remember the experiences they had and to encourage future generations to learn about and remember that history.
‘Our turn’
John Neal was a junior at Charles Page that fall, and he says the white youth of Sand Springs “were certainly aware of what was going on elsewhere — but maybe not the extent.”
He also said most white students in Sand Springs weren’t told much about the looming desegregation of their school, so when it happened, “we just thought it was our time — our turn.”
And plenty of white students weren’t unhappy about the change, either, Neal said.
“While I’m sure there must have been some students who opposed it, I never heard anything about that. The attitude was either it’s inevitable — or it was welcomed,” he said.
“Since our communities were totally segregated, we knew nothing about each other. There were a significant number of us — since we had never met a Black person — we thought we were going to have some experiences with some people who were really cool,” Neal said, explaining that much of their limited knowledge came from the fields of sports and entertainment, where Black people were often revered for their athleticism or musical prowess.
In fact, it was while going into the wrestling room after school that he met Cortez Johnson.
At Booker T. Washington, Johnson “had been a basketball player — a good basketball player — but when he tried out at Charles Page, the coach literally left the building” rather than give him a tryout, Neal said.
So Johnson tried out for wrestling, instead, and made the squad. He and Neal became wrestling partners and friends.
The awakening
And for years — decades, even — things seemed just fine. And then, with the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre approaching, Neal — now retired and living in Austin — wanted to learn more about the topic and any role Sand Springs might have played in it.
He stumbled across the work of James Russell, now a public policy author and professor at Portland State University in Oregon.
But in the 1960s, Russell was a social activist who took part in the 1964 Tulsa civil rights lunch counter sit-ins and was a leader of the campaign to desegregate Charles Page High School as a member of the Congress of Racial Equality, or CORE.
Russell’s website, jamesrussell.com, has a page devoted to the history of the integration of Sand Springs’ schools, and Neal read it devotedly, he said.
He learned about the resistance not only among the town’s white residents but also in its Black community, where there were real fears of retaliation, loss of culture and loss of jobs.
He learned about the role famed basketball player Marques Haynes of the Harlem Globetrotters played in allaying those fears.
“I never found one white student who had known about the resistance or obstacles the Black students had faced while we were in school,” he said.
“When we finally learned the truth of the obstacles and resistance — both in the community and in the schools — that they had faced, we had a feeling of shame, but also of pride that we had achieved this” integration without violence.
And that’s where the plaque comes in.
“We set out to recognize and memorialize what they experienced,” Neal said.
‘Two different worlds’
Cortez Johnson just wanted to take up drafting, and his school, Booker T. Washington, didn’t offer it.
“Vicki Westbrook was a good friend and classmate, and she informed me that she was coming (to Charles Page), and I wanted to go for drafting, so I did,” he said.
But it never occurred to Johnson that he had anything to fear.
“I never thought of that violence” that happened elsewhere, he said. “I grew up at 193rd West Avenue, and I knew a few white families. I had white playmates.
“I grew up in two different worlds,” he said, explaining that his all-black school was very different from his mixed-race neighborhood.
“Integrating wasn’t that big of a thing for me personally,” he said.
That’s not to say Johnson wasn’t a bit nervous on the first day of school — he was — or that everything went perfectly.
“I had a disappointment not making the basketball team,” he said. “I played from sixth grade through my junior year. But it wasn’t any setback, because I went and made the wrestling team.”
Maybe it’s just his positive personality, but his memories of Charles Page are abundantly pleasant, said Johnson, who now spends his free time taking classes at Tulsa Community College as a “lifetime learner.”
“I really enjoyed my year there. I was really disappointed that I had to graduate.”
‘I wish I had known more’
Bob Lemons was the Charles Page High School Class of 1965’s president. He was well-connected at school.
But he hardly knew anything about the new kids — three seniors, one junior and five sophomores — who would join the student body that fall.
“I don’t remember even thinking about it. We weren’t really aware that it was going to happen, and many of us didn’t see it happen,” Lemons said, referring to the Black students’ first appearance, at a time when many white students were already deep into before-school extracurricular activities.
“It never created any issue. Obviously I was very active in school, and we never had any issue as to ‘Why are these kids here?’” he said. “They were just here.
“Now I wish that I had known a lot more. It makes me feel like we missed out on a lot of things that the adults were keeping from us.”
‘No turning back’
Calvin Long’s mother, Corella Long, was a member of the Black parents’ group pushing for desegregation of Sand Springs’ schools.
Still, she told her son that whether he attended Charles Page was up to him.
“She never pushed,” Calvin Long said. “She said it was my decision. I said, ‘Sure. Why not?’ But that was naivete.
“Once we decided we were going and started preparing, it was really scary.”
Much to his relief, Long’s worst fears were never realized.
“I appreciate that it was nonviolent,” he said. “That’s why we didn’t make the news, I guess. But it was scary.
“We just got the looks.”
But like Johnson, Long prefers to remember the positive aspects of even the negative incidents.
Long was on the basketball team, and he recalled that the team often went out to eat after games.
One evening, they started to head into a restaurant — “I don’t even remember the name of it” — and someone in charge told the group of boys, “You all can sit down, but not him,” pointing at Long.
“So we didn’t go there,” he said. “We went somewhere else.”
Long’s memories are full of instances such as that — teammates and other students having his back.
“I called them sympathizers,” he said. “But they weren’t sympathizers. That’s just the way they were. They really cared for other people.”
Long, who was a junior when he started at Charles Page, said his two years there “were great. I can’t complain about a thing.”
“The hardest part was in my head, knowing that they didn’t want me because of what the people in the community and what the board said.”
And he got some resistance from the Black community, too.
“I got some pretty ugly treatment when I went back home,” he said. “It hurt quite a bit. I did question myself a few times, but there was no turning back then.”
Not for the basketball team’s co-captain his senior year and the September 1965 Student of the Month.
“I couldn’t believe that,” Long said. “That was amazing” to be named Student of the Month.
Justice delayed
Once the effort to fund the plaque got underway, Neal said, the outpouring of support was “immediate and unbelievable.”
Alumni from 10 states contributed to the fund, and organizers raised even more money than they needed, he said.
The plaque was installed at the high school on Jan. 7, and a dedication event was being planned for Feb. 5, just at the start of Black History Month, when, as happens a lot these days, COVID-19 numbers started rising precipitously.
With a primary target audience squarely in the highest-risk group, postponing the gathering was the obvious call.
A formal ceremony will definitely happen, Lemons said, “but we’re just not sure when.”
Even with the COVID delay, Lemons couldn’t be more pleased with how the process has gone, he said.
We found the (current) administration to be very supportive,” he said. “We wondered if they would not encourage us and maybe not even allow us to do it, but we found that not to be the case.
“To our pleasant surprise, they were all very supportive, along with the school board.”
Lemons said it’s imperative not to “lose the importance of the events that took place and how trying — now that I know — how hard it was on those students that were involved. It took a tremendous amount of courage on their part to show up at that school.”
“It didn’t make much difference to all of us who had always been there, but it was a big deal to them.”
And as for the students of today and the future, “I hope they’ll be inquisitive — not just see it and view it, but maybe look into why that was such a big deal,” said Lemons, who is retired and lives in Tulsa. “I hope it’s a stimulus to learn, not just something you walk by and see every day.”
‘Part of that history’
For Johnson and Long, the plaque is, understandably, even more personal.
“I’m a part of that history,” Johnson said. “And with the ugliness of racial relationships, even nowadays, we want to give Sand Springs a little prop. Sand Springs was not part of that ugliness.”
As for the future Sandites who’ll pass by that plaque, Johnson said he’s “hoping that they know that there was some young Blacks that wanted to come up there and compete and that everything didn’t have to be as ugly as what we saw in other parts of the country.”
“And they were courageous and contributed.”
For Long, who left Oklahoma to go to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1987 and has been there ever since, the distance has perhaps been emotional as well as physical.
Upon learning about his high school experience, his daughter, who is now in her 30s, told him, “Dad, you made history.”
“I never really thought about what that meant to that degree until she said that,” he said. “It gives me chills every time we talk about it.
“So doing this plaque is really a great honor,” Long said. “To have my name on the plaque in the building where I graduated and where I played ball, … that says a lot.”