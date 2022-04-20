Four Republicans, one Democrat to vie for House District 66 seat

Five men — four Republicans and one Democrat — filed papers last week declaring their candidacies for the state House of Representatives District 66 seat.

The seat is now held by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, but after six terms in the House, she cannot run again and will close her legislative service next month.

Republicans who filed for the office are Mike Burdge, 71, of Sand Springs; Gabe Renfrow, 45, of Sand Springs; Wayne Hill, 64, of Skiatook; and Clay Staires, 57, of Skiatook.

The lone Democrat seeking the office is James Rankin, 63, of Sand Springs.

Meanwhile, Emily DeLozier, 74, of Sand Springs filed her intention last week to challenge incumbent Bill Coleman, 61, of Ponca City in the Republican primary for the District 10 seat in the state Senate.

Friday was the third and final day on which candidates could enter their names in this year’s federal and state elections.

Overall, last week’s 569 total filings were the fewest Oklahoma has seen in a gubernatorial election year since at least 2002.

