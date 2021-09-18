Foster care organization plans free Fishing Day on Oct. 16 at Sahoma Lake

Saint Francis Foster Care will hold a Fishing Day on Oct. 16 at Sahoma Lake in Sapulpa.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to show love and support to the community,” said Jason Cloud of Saint Francis Foster Care.

The event — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday — is free, although a $5 city fishing fee may apply for adults. A state fishing license is not required.

The Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club will be helping with the fishing derby, and poles, bait and tackle will be provided.

The Fishing Day also will feature free food, activities for all ages, local vendors and some special guests — a local UFC champion, a professional bull rider and a sprint car champion.

“As a nonprofit, we could not pull off an event like this without the resources of others in the community,” Cloud said.

“We have a great team of people working on this to make sure it is a fun and memorable experience, while families will get to connect with each other and perhaps learn about resources that can help their families thrive.

“This will be fun for the whole family,” he said.

For more information or to preregister, call 918-637-7796.

