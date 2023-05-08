Davon Richardson, a 2020 Tulsa World All-State and All-World first-team basketball selection from Sand Springs, died Thursday in a traffic accident.

Richardson, 21, reportedly left the roadway while driving a box truck on Oklahoma 11 about 3 a.m., reports indicate. It’s believed that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“Davon Richardson was one of the greatest competitors and purest souls ever to wear the black and gold,” Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout said in a Facebook post.

Richardson was the Sandites’ third-leading scorer all-time with 1,331 points and leading rebounder with 631. He helped guide the Sandites to two regional titles, two state tournament appearances and three consecutive winning seasons before playing two seasons at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“The kid had such a big heart,” former Sandite assistant coach Justin Kingsley posted on Facebook. “I saw him grow up big over his time at SS. Times weren’t always easy for Davon, but he always pushed through.”

According to family members, Richardson was taking time off from school but was planning to return in the fall.

Dillon Funeral Service is handling arrangements.