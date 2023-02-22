Blake Brewer didn’t live in Sand Springs for very many of his teenage years, but he embraced his time here with gusto, playing football and being named Sandite King his senior year, when he graduated as a member of the Class of 2002.

He was still living the good life when his family began planning a trip to Hawaii for the end of May the following year, after classes let out at the University of Arkansas, where he was attending school.

And today, fresh off an appearance on NBC’s Today Show earlier this month, Brewer is still living something of a Cinderella story. But the fairytale started out as a nightmare.

Brewer was eager to go to Hawaii, but he especially was excited about spending time with his father, Larry Brewer, whom he called “my hero. He was larger than life — literally and figuratively.”

The first day brought snorkeling and beach time at Hanauma Bay on the island of Oahu. Father and son were eager to get out in the water but equally happy just to be together.

“It was just me and him out there in the water, and there’s no place I would have rather been,” Brewer said.

But things were quickly out of hand as the pair got into deep, turbulent water. The waves were big, and Brewer briefly lost sight of his father. When he saw him again, he was treading water and yelling for help.

Brewer made it to his father, who by then was unconscious and underwater. He got him to shore, where emergency medical personnel took over and began trying to save Larry Brewer’s life.

“All I knew to do was to ask God to save my dad’s life,” Brewer said. “But it wasn’t like in the movies. It never happened.”

Larry Brewer drowned.

Back at the condominium, Blake Brewer was sitting on the bed wondering “what the heck just happened” when his mother came in and told him she had found something for him in his father’s briefcase — a letter his dad had written for him and was planning to give to him during the trip.

“My dad wrote that letter having no idea that he was about to die,” Brewer said.

In the letter, Larry Brewer imparted advice, encouragement and love for his three children, words that helped Blake Brewer get through some of the darkest days of his life.

“There were lots of ‘what ifs’” about the accident, he said. “Anytime that would happen, I would hear my dad’s voice saying, ‘This isn’t your fault.’”

As the years passed, Brewer got married and became a father. Naturally, he wanted to write a letter for his own children.

“It was difficult, and I really had to power through,” he said, “but it was an amazing moment in my fatherhood journey.”

Over the years, Brewer has told the story of his father’s letter to a lot of people. Most have responded enviously, he said.

“The No. 1 thing people tell me is, ‘Man, I wish I had a letter like that from my dad.’”

But occasionally, Brewer would hear from people who did get similar letters from their fathers and how, they, too, had been so enriched by that gift. That’s when Brewer had his “light-bulb moment.”

“I asked myself, ‘What am I doing with my life? I’ve got to help more people’” write those letters, he said. “It’s what I do full time now.”

Brewer started his own company, Legacy Letter Challenge, with the goal of helping 1 million fathers craft letters to their children. He has expanded his program now to include mothers.

“The most powerful voice on the planet is a dad’s voice and a mom’s voice,” he said, adding that once people hear his story, “they get it. They tell me this is one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

“They tell me that they kind of find themselves living out this letter — how it kind of clarified their values and opens up the door for better communication,” he said. “This is way bigger than just the letter.”

Brewer said he understands the hesitation people have about writing such letters.

“I didn’t get into this because I’m a writer. I had to find a way,” he said. “But you can see how much you would want a letter like this, so you just have to channel that energy into a letter to your children.”

In the years since his father’s death, Brewer’s mother has remarried. He said she “has a great husband who’s a great stepdad and grandfather to my children.”

His brother lives in northwest Arkansas and is doing well, and his sister lives in Fayetteville and just gave birth to her first child.

Brewer officiated his sister’s wedding, which he said “was really fun but really emotional because Dad wasn’t there.”

He was, however, able to use parts of his father’s letter and incorporate them into the service.

Although his relatives have their own lives to lead, they are united behind the importance of the legacy letter, he said.

“I was the one who was taking this mission on, but they are definitely cheering me on,” Brewer said.

Undoubtedly, their support comes in handy with such an enormous goal.

“I hope we change the world,” Brewer said. “I hope that every single person in Sand Springs and Tulsa and Oklahoma and our country gets a letter from their dad and mom.

“The world would be a better place.”