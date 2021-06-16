Former Sand Springs Mayor Artie Palk dies at 82

Artie Frank Palk, a former Sand Springs mayor and city councilor, died Tuesday. He was 82.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and a celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church.

He also was a vice president at Bank One in Tulsa, retiring after 42 years.

Palk, who was born in Ada, attended the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He moved to Sand Springs in 1961.

Palk served on the Sand Springs City Council and Municipal Authority from 1975 to 1983 and was the city’s eighth mayor, serving in that role from 1978 to 1983.

He was the 2006 recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship.

Palk also served on the Sand Springs Development Authority; was an original trustee of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority; was a founding member and president of the Sand Springs Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and was a member of the Volunteers in Police Services, or VIPS.