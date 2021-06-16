Former Sand Springs Mayor Artie Palk dies at 82

Artie Frank Palk, a former Sand Springs mayor and city councilor, died Tuesday. He was 82.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and a celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church.
He also was a vice president at Bank One in Tulsa, retiring after 42 years.
Palk, who was born in Ada, attended the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He moved to Sand Springs in 1961.
Palk served on the Sand Springs City Council and Municipal Authority from 1975 to 1983 and was the city’s eighth mayor, serving in that role from 1978 to 1983.
He was the 2006 recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship.
Palk also served on the Sand Springs Development Authority; was an original trustee of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority; was a founding member and president of the Sand Springs Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and was a member of the Volunteers in Police Services, or VIPS.
Palk volunteered at the city’s Emergency Operations Center before he became its assistant director, and he also volunteered many hours at such events as the Herbal Affair and Festival, the homecoming and Christmas parades, and the Tulsa Run.
Palk was instrumental in bringing storm spotter training to Sand Springs, working closely with the National Weather Service to keep the community’s residents safe.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 60 years and served on various boards and committees there.
He also was a referee for Big 8 Football for 24 years. During those years, he officiated at a number of bowl games, including the Cotton, Sugar, Sun, Gator and Aloha bowls. After retiring from officiating, Palk observed Big 8 officials and rated their performances.
Palk also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Palk; and by two daughters and one son and their families.
A complete obituary will be published Thursday on sandspringsleader.com.