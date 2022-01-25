 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger dies at 76
Former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger dies at 76

Former Sand Springs Fire Chief Frederick David “Fred” Shawger died Monday. He was 76.

A celebration of life is being planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Church, 35903 W. Oklahoma 51 in Mannford, under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Tuesday that Shawger “served our community for a long time as our fire chief years ago and then was a building inspector after that.”

“He was just a beloved part of the city. Fred was one of those people who just always brightened your day,” Carter said.

“He was somebody that I always admired and always had fond memories of, and I’m truly saddened to hear of his loss.”

