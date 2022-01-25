Former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger dies at 76

Former Sand Springs Fire Chief Frederick David “Fred” Shawger died Monday. He was 76.
A celebration of life is being planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Church, 35903 W. Oklahoma 51 in Mannford, under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Tuesday that Shawger “served our community for a long time as our fire chief years ago and then was a building inspector after that.”
“He was just a beloved part of the city. Fred was one of those people who just always brightened your day,” Carter said.
“He was somebody that I always admired and always had fond memories of, and I’m truly saddened to hear of his loss.”