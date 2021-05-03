Former Bristow police officer pleads guilty to sex abuse of child in Sapulpa

A former Bristow police officer whose federal trial was scheduled to begin in Tulsa federal court last week opted instead to plead guilty to sexually abusing a young child.

Bradley Don Goodin, 46, of Sapulpa pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 in Indian Country. As part of the plea agreement, he agreed to a sentence of 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma reported.

U.S. District Gregory K. Frizzell will sentence him on Aug. 11.

“Bradley Goodin was a danger to children, but now thanks to the Sapulpa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and my office, he is a convicted child predator who will spend significant time in federal prison,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

In a forensic interview, the girl said Goodin sexually abused her twice on Oct. 5, 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. During the second incident, the victim’s mother walked into the room.

The girl was afraid to tell her mother at the time what was happening because she was afraid Goodin would harm them, but she later disclosed the abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.