Former Bristow police officer pleads guilty to sex abuse of child in Sapulpa

A former Bristow police officer whose federal trial was scheduled to begin in Tulsa federal court last week opted instead to plead guilty to sexually abusing a young child.
Bradley Don Goodin, 46, of Sapulpa pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 in Indian Country. As part of the plea agreement, he agreed to a sentence of 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma reported.
U.S. District Gregory K. Frizzell will sentence him on Aug. 11.
“Bradley Goodin was a danger to children, but now thanks to the Sapulpa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and my office, he is a convicted child predator who will spend significant time in federal prison,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
In a forensic interview, the girl said Goodin sexually abused her twice on Oct. 5, 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. During the second incident, the victim’s mother walked into the room.
The girl was afraid to tell her mother at the time what was happening because she was afraid Goodin would harm them, but she later disclosed the abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
At the time, Goodin was an officer with Bristow Police Department. He has not been employed with the department since November 2019.
A February 2021 federal indictment charged him with sexually abusing three children, but his guilty plea was to just one charge.
He had been charged in Creek County District Court with lewd molestation and child sexual abuse on Nov. 13, 2019, but those state charges were dismissed on Sept. 1 because of jurisdictional issues raised by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma last summer.
The ruling and subsequent state court rulings established that crimes involving Native Americans within any of five tribes’ reservations in Oklahoma are not subject to prosecution by the state. The federal government or the tribes themselves have jurisdiction in such cases.
The Creek County court noted that the alleged victims are Native American, and the Sapulpa residence where the crimes occurred is within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.