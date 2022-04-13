For Charles Page HS trio, competition is a drag

Here’s a riddle: How can school be fun and a drag at the same time?

For three Charles Page High School manufacturing students, the answer can be found in the manufacturing assembly line they created to building dragster race kits for Pratt Elementary School students involved in an after-school program to assemble, color, and then race each other.

But as fun as that was, said Steve Biggs, who teaches the high school’s Foundations of Manufacturing class for Tulsa Tech, there’s more at stake than dragster bragging rights.

Charles Page students Conner Shipman, Zach Edwards and Alex Arnold have registered their project in a SkillsUSA competitive event that will take place April 24-26 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The CareerTech program brings students from across the state together to compete in a variety of competitive events in the career technology field, Biggs said.

The event, essentially a three-day conference, also offers students leadership training and activities.

He said the three-member Sandite team will compete in the leadership event in the community service category.

Shipman and Arnold, both juniors, and Edwards, a freshman, will be judged on a five- to 10-minute presentation they make at the competition as well as a portfolio in which they will have documented their process.

“I think they’re ready,” Biggs said. “I think they’ll do well.”

