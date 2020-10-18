Flavor explosion: Frost Your Cake offers variety of options with baked goods

“I thought that combination was kind of strange but hey I’m sure they loved it,” Smithey smiled. “I can make anything. It’s just kind of on request.”

Along with creative frosting flavors, the Frost Your Cake menu includes a wide variety of baked bread as well as cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, pies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and streusel. Keto options are also available.

With store hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, stuffed bacon and sausage biscuits are popular morning items, according to Smithey. Lunch time options include chicken, egg and tuna salads.

Officially open on Oct. 2, Smithey said business has been good thus far.

“The community has been great,” she said. “They’ve come in and supported us. We were slammed when we first opened. We realized we had to hire more help.”

Smithey believes she has an idea on her hands that could grow in popularity.

“I’d like to make the concept a franchise eventually,” Smithey said. “I would like to take this company and make it huge. You can go to any state and find one. That would be neat.”

Those interested in customized orders can visit or call ahead during business hours at 918-246-7124 or reach Smithey through the Frost Your Cake Facebook page.

