Five more Sand Springs residents die of COVID-19 in past week

“I have been asked if the city will force people to get the vaccine,” Carter said. “I do not think that is within the power of a city to do, but I will continue to use my voice to urge people to consider getting vaccinated.

“Eighty-eight people have lost their lives, which is way too many,” he added. “Information from medical professionals in our state and nationally have continued to echo the fact that it is the unvaccinated that are perishing.

“I beg people to reconsider” getting vaccinated if they have not done so.

Carter noted that communities with higher rates of vaccinations seem to have lower death rates.

“Another thing I find disheartening is that some people are losing their ability to empathize with those who are victims of this pandemic,” he said. “Regardless of a person’s action or inaction in regard to vaccination, we should always support our fellow citizens when they fall prey to this terrible virus.

“We need to pull together as we would with any other natural disaster,” he said. “Politics has its place in life, but not in this instance.”