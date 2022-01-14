Five finalists named for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Five finalists for Sand Springs Teacher of the Year were announced Thursday by the school district.
The finalists are Amie Boatwright of Clyde Boyd Middle School; Christy Bouchard of Charles Page High School; Pam Eubanks of Pratt Elementary School; Sandy Gilstrap of the Sixth Grade Center; and Becky Painter of the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy.
One of the five — selected from 12 Site Teachers of the Year from across Sand Springs Public Schools — will be announced next month as the district’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.
Boatwright,a seventh-grade science teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School, has been a teacher for 12 years, four of which have been with Sand Springs Public Schools.
“Students remember best when they make connections,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile. “Making those connections with the students, whether it is watching their basketball game or talking to them about the new puppy they got over the weekend, can make them feel valued.”
Bouchard, a biology and pre-AP biology teacher at Charles Page High School, has been a teacher for 14 years, four of them with Sand Springs Public Schools.
“Fresh out of college, I was not expecting to develop deep connections with my students,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile. “I thought it would be simple. I would teach and discipline when needed, and they would learn. Instead, I found that teaching is the hardest job I could ever love with my whole heart.”
Eubanks, a vocal music teacher at Pratt Elementary School, has been a teacher for 23 years, all of it with Sand Springs Public Schools.
“I love raising my students up to be musicians from the time they are in kindergarten through fifth grade — to see them learn to sing, play instruments, learn music theory, dance, perform and enjoy the wonderful gift that music can be,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile.
Gilstrap, a science teacher at the Sixth Grade Center, has been a teacher for 16 years, 13 of which have been with Sand Springs Public Schools.
“I never knew that we would be so much more than educators to our students,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile. “We are teachers, parent figures, creators, actors, counselors, nurses, cops, copy machine mechanics and so much more!”
Painter, who teaches English Language Arts, has taught for 10 years, all of them at the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy.
“I am a true nerd for my subject area, so the part I find most exciting is when I feel like I’ve infected my students with some level of enthusiasm for a work of literature,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile. “So many of them genuinely believe they aren’t smart enough to understand it — and the real magic comes when they realize they actually like it.”
Also honored as Site Teachers of the Year were Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center; Jerie Carter, Angus Valley Elementary School; Tera Elledge, Limestone Technology Academy; Megan Sowers, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Ennis, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; and Jill Sandberg, Tulsa Boys Home.
Charles Page High School biology and physics teacher Dustin Morrow was named the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year last February.