Five finalists named for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Five finalists for Sand Springs Teacher of the Year were announced Thursday by the school district.

The finalists are Amie Boatwright of Clyde Boyd Middle School; Christy Bouchard of Charles Page High School; Pam Eubanks of Pratt Elementary School; Sandy Gilstrap of the Sixth Grade Center; and Becky Painter of the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy.

One of the five — selected from 12 Site Teachers of the Year from across Sand Springs Public Schools — will be announced next month as the district’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.

Boatwright,a seventh-grade science teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School, has been a teacher for 12 years, four of which have been with Sand Springs Public Schools.

“Students remember best when they make connections,” she said in a Sand Springs Leader profile. “Making those connections with the students, whether it is watching their basketball game or talking to them about the new puppy they got over the weekend, can make them feel valued.”