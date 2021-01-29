Five common COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered

3. Why are there two shots, and what if I don’t get my second dose on time?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is brand new to our bodies. That means your immune system needs an extra boost as it learns how to fight it, explained OMRF immunologist Eliza Chakravarty, M.D. According to Pfizer trial data, its vaccine nearly doubles in effectiveness after the second shot.

“The first dose teaches your body to recognize the virus,” explained Chakravarty. “The second dose further instructs the immune system to remember the virus and make a stronger, more focused response if it sees it again.”

Although Britain is adopting a wider gap between doses to get more first doses administered, data are not yet available on its impact. “Stay as close as you can to the schedule recommended by the CDC, but don’t worry if you’re a few days late,” said Chakravarty.

4. If I’ve had COVID-19, do I still need the vaccine?

The short answer is yes, said Chakravarty. “It’s unknown how protective the natural antibodies to the virus will be or how long they will last, but we do know it is possible to get COVID-19 twice,” she said.