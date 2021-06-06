Fireworks will return to Case Community Park on July 3

“Guests will be allowed on the soccer fields for viewing, though,” he said.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with live entertainment, and The Salvation Army will be the event’s food vendor.

“This is their annual fundraiser,” Edwards said. “They typically serve hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, snow cones” and such.

Edwards said guests are welcome to bring outside food and drinks, although alcohol is not permitted.

“There are several areas within the park to enjoy a nice, shaded picnic and family outing prior to the fireworks,” he said.

For guests looking for a little more activity between the food and the fireworks, all sports venues at Case Community Park will be open.

Edwards said any sports being played when the fireworks begin will be paused, but otherwise, “every amenity in the park will be open and accessible.”

There’s one thing park visitors won’t be able to do: shoot off their own fireworks.

“Private fireworks cannot be discharged in Case Park,” city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said. “Private individuals may only discharge fireworks at their residence listed on the mandatory residential fireworks permit.”