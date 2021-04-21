Fire, Police departments offering written exam for possible recruits

The Sand Springs Fire Department and Police Department are joining forces to recruit potential new employees.

The first step toward employment with either department is successful completion of an adult basic education test, and the two departments will jointly offer that test on April 30.

“We’ll have police applicants on one side of the room and fire applicants on the other, just in case we want to have any breakout conversations, but it’s the same test,” Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall said.

The exam is a 12th-grade equivalency test with four parts: reading and comprehension; spelling and grammar; basic mathematics without using a calculator; and mathematics using a calculator. Study guides can be found online, he said.

Hall said the Fire Department is “actively filling a vacancy right now, but that’s from a previous test.”

However, “we have a couple of retirements coming up in the next year or two, so we’re trying to be ready for those,” he added.

Police Chief John Mars said his department has no current openings but is “building a pool of applicants for future needs.”