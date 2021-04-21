Fire, Police departments offering written exam for possible recruits

The Sand Springs Fire Department and Police Department are joining forces to recruit potential new employees.
The first step toward employment with either department is successful completion of an adult basic education test, and the two departments will jointly offer that test on April 30.
“We’ll have police applicants on one side of the room and fire applicants on the other, just in case we want to have any breakout conversations, but it’s the same test,” Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall said.
The exam is a 12th-grade equivalency test with four parts: reading and comprehension; spelling and grammar; basic mathematics without using a calculator; and mathematics using a calculator. Study guides can be found online, he said.
Hall said the Fire Department is “actively filling a vacancy right now, but that’s from a previous test.”
However, “we have a couple of retirements coming up in the next year or two, so we’re trying to be ready for those,” he added.
Police Chief John Mars said his department has no current openings but is “building a pool of applicants for future needs.”
Hall said the two departments are working toward offering the written exam at least twice a year if not quarterly, just so there will always be potential applicants in the pipeline.
The process is lengthy, “so we want to get it started so that whenever we do have a vacancy, we can take some of that time frame out and speed up the process,” he said.
The Police Department is authorized for 34 officers.
Candidates must be at least 21 and have some college or military experience. They also must pass a written examination, physical agility test, background check, psychological examination, medical examination and other requirements, according to information Mars provided.
New police officers receive an annual starting salary of $43,000.
The Fire Department has 36 commissioned firefighters, Hall said. Three are administrative staff — the chief, the deputy chief and the fire marshal — leaving three shifts of 11 firefighters each working at the city’s two fire stations.
Firefighters work a 24-hours on, 48-hours off schedule that totals 2,912 hours a year with a starting pay of $35,000 for a probationary firefighter, Hall said.
But he added that having EMT certification or any medical training can increase the salary.
Potential candidates who pass the written exam would next have to complete a physical agility test, and later steps include a medical exam, oral interviews and a background check, he said.
But for many possible candidates, the make-or-break moment is climbing the 105-foot ladder on the department’s ladder truck, Hall said.
“Everyone’s afraid of heights,” he said. “Some of us can conquer that fear a little better.”
Hall said anyone considering a career with the Fire Department should prioritize obtaining EMT, or emergency medical technician, certification.
“Most fire departments around here require that because 70 percent of the calls will be medical,” he said.
Hall noted that the Sand Springs Fire Department recently reduced its minimum age requirement to 18 from 21.
“We do have firefighters younger than 21, but no 18-year-olds have been able to get the EMT certification,” he said.
He also recommended that potential firefighters spend some time working with a volunteer fire department.
Hall, who has been with the Sand Springs Fire Department for 16 years, started as a volunteer firefighter in Catoosa in 1995.
“There are way more volunteer fire departments,” he said. “And also you can get a chance to use that medical training.”
Experience with a volunteer fire department can also provide an advantage for getting hired, Hall said.
“There are people who apply and get hired on their first time, but that’s not as common,” he said. “It is a competitive process.”
For more information about a possible career with either the Police or Fire department, call 918-245-8777 or go online to bit.ly/fdpdrecruiting.