Fifteen years and a few months ago, when I was a 39-year-old copy editor for the Tulsa World, I wrote a column about Silver Dollar City’s iconic roller coaster, “Fire in the Hole.” (See below.)

With that kind of devotion, you can imagine how I felt today upon hearing the news that the Branson theme park will be putting the brakes on that mainstay of my youth.

It doesn’t matter that I’m now 54, not 39. There are some things you just can’t do!

But they will. So until they do, we’re just going to have to plan a few visits to ride that coaster enough times to last us for all eternity.

And then it will be over.

----

“You know,” my partner said, “what they’ve got here is a scam. They charge you a $47 cover charge to walk around and shop.”

“And eat overpriced food,” I added.

We were talking about Silver Dollar City, a Branson, Mo., theme park we were visiting, although the same could be said of any such destination.

“But you know,” I said, “what you’re really paying for is the rides.”

Silver Dollar City has a dozen or so rides, including some newer ones that deliver big thrills, but my favorite has always been “Fire in the Hole,” a mild, cheesy roller coaster whose riders are encouraged to believe that they are endangered by, among other things, a burning bridge, evil hillbillies and an oncoming train.

I turned 39 years old this fall, but a trip to Silver Dollar City just wouldn’t be the same without at least one go-round on “Fire in the Hole.”

My partner, whose back pain won’t let her ignore her age, stayed behind, so off I went, fully prepared to face the “horrors” alone.

The younger woman: Minding my own business waiting in line, I suddenly realized that I was the subject of the discussion of some people in front of me. It seems, after much calculating, that they needed an extra person to make the ride work out the way they wanted. So I was recruited to ride with the dad.

Mike’s wife teased him about riding with a much younger woman. I argued to the contrary, but she insisted, and, truthfully, she was right.

The thing about a roller-coaster ride is that before you know it, it’s over. Mike and I barely had time to discover that, driving-time-wise, Branson is pretty much equidistant from St. Louis, his hometown, and Tulsa.

As the car pulled into the station, Mike, his wife and their son joked about how they had adopted me and I was now part of the family. And then it was over.

Hey, lady: Hours later, we found ourselves again standing right outside “Fire in the Hole.” I could see that there wasn’t a line to speak of, and I thought, “What the heck? Who knows how soon I’m going to get too old for this. I better go now while I still want to.”

This time I sat in front, right in the splash zone, again minding my own business, when I heard an older woman behind me say to a young boy, “Austin, I’ll ride with her; you hop up there next to that woman.”

Guess what woman she meant?

Because I didn’t want Austin to feel uncomfortable — or maybe because I just can’t let strangers stay strangers — I said, “You’ll have to let me know when we’re about to get to the scary parts.”

Austin replied, “Haven’t you never rode this before?”

“Yeah, I have,” I said.

“But like it was a long time ago?” he pressed.

I just couldn’t lie to the kid — entirely.

“Well, it was just a couple hours ago,” I said, “but I forget pretty quickly.”

From then on, Austin and I were best buds. And then it was over.

He ran as fast as his legs would take him back to the line for yet another ride, his grandmother struggling to keep up.

Funny how much life is like a roller-coaster ride. Early on, you’re the kid, being teased and cajoled by the older folks. Later, you’re the one doing the cajoling.

And then it’s over.

But even at 39, I like to think I still have lots of roller-coaster rides ahead of me.