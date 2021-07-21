Fire Department wins Boots & Badges blood drive competition by 10 votes

Well, it was close.

The Sand Springs Fire Department edged out the Police Department by just 10 votes in this year’s Boots & Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

A total of 65 people signed in to donate blood July 19 at the event at the Case Community Center, and 55 donations ultimately were collected. With those 55 donations, as many as 165 local patients can be helped, the OBI said.

Thirty-five donors chose to honor the Fire Department with their donations, and 25 chose the Police Department. Five donors said they could not choose between the departments and wanted to show their support for both, according to OBI.

“Through the support from Sand Springs Police and Fire departments helping to rally citizens from Sand Springs, the 6th annual Sand Springs Boots & Badges community blood drive was the largest in the blood drive history of the departments hosting a community blood drive,” the institute said.

Meanwhile, both OBI and the American Red Cross are continuing to sound the alarm about the severe blood shortage in Oklahoma and have scheduled at least two more blood drives in Sand Springs in the next month.