Fire Department wins Boots & Badges blood drive competition by 10 votes

Well, it was close.
The Sand Springs Fire Department edged out the Police Department by just 10 votes in this year’s Boots & Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
A total of 65 people signed in to donate blood July 19 at the event at the Case Community Center, and 55 donations ultimately were collected. With those 55 donations, as many as 165 local patients can be helped, the OBI said.
Thirty-five donors chose to honor the Fire Department with their donations, and 25 chose the Police Department. Five donors said they could not choose between the departments and wanted to show their support for both, according to OBI.
“Through the support from Sand Springs Police and Fire departments helping to rally citizens from Sand Springs, the 6th annual Sand Springs Boots & Badges community blood drive was the largest in the blood drive history of the departments hosting a community blood drive,” the institute said.
Meanwhile, both OBI and the American Red Cross are continuing to sound the alarm about the severe blood shortage in Oklahoma and have scheduled at least two more blood drives in Sand Springs in the next month.
The OBI blood drive is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 26, in the Fellowship Room at the Sand Springs Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th West Ave.
Each OBI donor through July 31 will receive a special summer T-shirt and their choice of one free adult admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, one free adult admission to Frontier City, or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
For more information about donating blood with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, call 918-703-4800 or go online to obi.org/.
The Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.
Donors who give blood with the Red Cross during July will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and will be entered into two drawings — one for a chance to win gasoline for a year and the second for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
For more information about donating blood with the American Red Cross, call 918-831-1100 or go online to redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.
The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than ever because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by the sharing of units among blood centers.
Blood has no substitute, and patients across the state rely on blood products every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.
Donors must be at least 16 years old, generally healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
Donors age 16 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and donors age 18 or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute notes that older donors contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.