Finish line in sight in race to succeed longtime HD 66 representative

The race to succeed Rep. Jadine Nollan for the District 66 seat in the state House of Representatives is in its closing days, with the general election set for Tuesday.

The campaign, which began with five men seeking the HD 66 seat, has narrowed to two candidates — Democrat James Rankin of Sand Springs and Republican Clay Staires of Skiatook.

The candidates have spent a good deal of their own time and money discussing popular issues, so the Sand Springs Leader has attempted to ask them some questions covering some less-traveled territory. Those questions and answers follow this introduction.

But also, to see what the candidates themselves wish to say to voters, please check back tomorrow on sandspringsleader.com to see columns written by them addressing readers directly.

1: Both of you have been vocal about your faith. To what extent will your faith tradition inform your votes and your advocacy as a state lawmaker should you be elected?

James Rankin: My faith in God is the essence of who I am. I believe as a Christian that I am to imitate the love that Jesus showed and gave to the best of my ability. Genuine faith can be discerned from fake faith by what a person says and does. There are many examples of people in the political sphere that claim to be a Christian but the things they say and do prove otherwise. Not that I am infallible, but I will do my best to make sure my words and deeds match and are grounded in Christ’s love for mankind. So my faith will most assuredly affect how I vote and the things that I would advocate for as a state lawmaker. One of my good church brothers came up with the slogan “a purposefully different kind of Democrat” for me and that best sums up who I am.

Clay Staires: My faith in God is the foundation of my values and my values direct my decisions. I believe that faith informs our conscience in doing the right thing. My faith tells me, “To Lead Is To Serve,” and it deepens my ability and discernment in ensuring that I think about others and the effects of my decisions on others. My faith helps keep me from focusing on self gain and self advancement.

2: As a lawmaker, would you be able to vote against what your faith tradition teaches about issues such as abortion, LGBTQ rights and public education, for example?

Clay Staires: The oath that I will take upon election for office as prescribed in the Oklahoma Constitution says: “… that I will support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma.” Quite simply, that is the standard that we affirm we will follow in making the decisions that come before the legislature, and I will take that oath.

James Rankin: As a Christian I don’t feel like I have to vote against my faith on sensitive issues. If you are truly a Christian then you should treat everyone with respect and be courteous whether you agree with their position or not. All people are created by God and therefore equal in His eyes, no matter what color their skin is or where they stand on certain issues. Even those that choose not to accept Him are still loved by Him. Jesus died for all of humanity.

3: Lawmakers often decry “federal government overreach” into state issues yet frequently want the state to have purview over municipal matters. What is your perception of how one level of government relates to another?

James Rankin: I was fortunate to be able to serve on the Sand Springs City Council for a few years and was able to experience this firsthand from a municipal point of view. There were times when the city ordinances were stricter than the state ordinances and vice versa. The municipal level is where most of the city and state resources are dispensed to citizens so it makes basic sense that the state is to serve as a guideline with enough leeway for the cities to be more or less restrictive based on their individual citizenry. It is the same principle that the state is using with the cities as the federal government is using with the states.

Clay Staires: The States actually came together and agreed to a narrow federal structure long ago. James Madison wrote in Federalist 45, “the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”

For municipalities, I must work to ensure that state and municipal authorities work closely together for municipal needs to be met. One of the criteria I will use when voting on bills is, “Can this be handled at the local level?” However, it is important to keep a consistent framework in place on major issues so we don’t end up with 77 different county environments which could lead to loss of opportunities based on industry uncertainties.

4: The state Legislature has engaged in “nullification,” a practice by which lawmakers pass bills they know to be unconstitutional or in violation of federal law. If those laws are successfully challenged in court, state taxpayers must foot the legal costs of defending them. Should nullification continue? Why or why not?

Clay Staires: The federal government is given its power by the states. There are times where the federal government goes beyond those powers in an effort to control the states. Many Oklahomans and most of the people I’ve spoken with at their doorstep have seen our federal government move away from the values of our Founding Fathers with a desire to redefine America, and they are not happy with it. I would expect that if a decision to nullify a federal law came to the legislature, it would be because the district’s residents have been very vocal on if we should fight that battle and make that investment, and I would consider their input strongly as their Representative.

James Rankin: The “nullification” process seems to have been used with the issue of abortion primarily at least as I recall. Now that abortion is not federally guaranteed the issue goes back to the individual states to decide for themselves. The process basically is creating a law that will not pass the scrutiny of the courts but is done with a “hope” that it might escape being declared unconstitutional or at least get some time as being the law before it is struck down. The issue being decided may or may not get the ire of the taxpayers when they have to pay for the legal costs expended. But the process is no substitute for crafting better laws that will pass the scrutiny of the court.