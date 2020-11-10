 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filing window for Sand Springs Public Schools board seat set for Dec. 7-9

Filing window for Sand Springs Public Schools board seat set for Dec. 7-9

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs logo

The filing window is approaching for a seat on the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education.

Those interested and qualified for Office No. 1 may file as a candidate for the seat from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9 at the Tulsa County Election Board, which is located at 555 N. Denver in Tulsa. Boundaries for the Office No. 1 seat are available on the SSPS website.

The election will take place in 2021. Office No. 1 is currently occupied by Vice President Whitney Wagers.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News