Filing window for Sand Springs Public Schools board seat set for Dec. 7-9

The filing window is approaching for a seat on the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education.
Those interested and qualified for Office No. 1 may file as a candidate for the seat from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9 at the Tulsa County Election Board, which is located at 555 N. Denver in Tulsa. Boundaries for the Office No. 1 seat are available on the SSPS website.
The election will take place in 2021. Office No. 1 is currently occupied by Vice President Whitney Wagers.
