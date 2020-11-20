Filing periods set for Sand Springs school board, city council elections

The election season is just around the corner for positions on the Sand Springs Board of Education, City Council as well as a special election for Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County Election Board announced the Declarations of Candidacy period will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Primary elections will be held, if needed, Feb. 9, 2021 with the general elections set for April 6, 2021.

The Sand Springs Board of Education will have Office No. 1 seat, a 5-year term, up for election. The Keystone School District has its Office No. 1 seat up for election, a 3-year term.

Qualified candidates interested in filing must do so at the Tulsa County Election Board office, located at 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa.

Three Sand Springs City Council positions will be up for election. City Councilmember At-Large, currently held by Mayor Jim Spoon, city councilmember Ward 5, held by Beau Wilson and city councilmember Ward 6, held by Brian Jackson, will all be up for election. Each position is a three-year term.

Declarations of Candidacy for city council will be accepted at the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St., Rm. 200.