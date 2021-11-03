Filing period set Dec. 6-8 for Sand Springs council, school board seats

Besides a bevy of state and federal offices that will be put before voters next year, Sand Springs municipal and school board races also will be on the ballot.

But the first step is for potential candidates to file for office, and the Tulsa County Election Board has established a filing period of Dec. 6-8.

For the city of Sand Springs, council seats representing Wards 1 and 2 will be on the ballot.

The Ward 1 seat is currently vacant after former City Councilor Phil Nollan stepped down in August because he moved outside of the city limits.

Nollan had held the seat since May 2016 and had served one term as vice mayor while on the council.

The Ward 2 seat is currently occupied by Vice Mayor Patty Dixon.

Dixon was reelected to a fourth term on the council in February 2019, previously serving two terms from 1990 to 1996 before she filed unopposed in 2016 to fill a vacant seat.

Potential City Council candidates should file their declarations of candidacy with the City Clerk’s Office, Room 231 of the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St., between 8 a.m. and noon or 1 and 5 p.m.