Filing period is Dec. 5-7 for Sand Springs City Council, school board races

The three-day filing period for candidates for the Sand Springs City Council and Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education begins Monday.

The Ward 3 and Ward 4 City Council seats and school board Office No. 3 are on the ballot. A primary election, if necessary, will be held Feb. 14, and a general election, if needed, will be held April 4.

The Ward 3 and Ward 4 council seats currently are held, respectively, by Councilors Mike Burdge and Nancy Riley. Both have said they intend to seek reelection. Only residents of those wards will be eligible to vote in the elections.

Any candidate for a City Council seat must be a qualified elector of the ward to be represented and must be at least 25 years old before May 1.

Qualified council candidates must file their declarations of candidacy anytime between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the City Clerk’s Office in the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

School board candidates must file their declarations of candidacy between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa.

School board Office No. 3 currently is held by board President Rusty Gunn, who has said he will seek reelection.