Filing period is Dec. 5-7 for Sand Springs City Council, school board races

The City Council recently set the dates for the next municipal election and filing period. The Sand Springs school board, meanwhile, was expected to approve a similar resolution at its meeting Monday evening for next spring’s school election.

Candidates for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 City Council seats must file for office between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7.

A primary election, if necessary, will be held on Feb. 14, and a general election, if needed, will be held on April 4.

The Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats currently are held, respectively, by Councilors Mike Burdge and Nancy Riley. Both have said they intend to seek reelection.

Only residents of those wards will be eligible to vote in the election.

Any candidate for city office must be a qualified elector of the ward for which they are seeking election as a councilor and must be at least 25 years old before May 1.

Qualified candidates must file their declarations of candidacy anytime between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 5-7, in the City Clerk’s Office in the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

Office No. 3 for the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education will also be on the ballot next spring. The seat currently is held by board President Rusty Gunn.

School board candidates must file their declarations of candidacy between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa.