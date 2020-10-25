Festival of Lights Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

A Sand Springs tradition will continue during the upcoming holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 4. Touted as Oklahoma’s oldest and largest nighttime parade, this year’s theme will be “The Joy of Giving.”

The parade, which will commence at 7 p.m., is scheduled to begin at the intersection of Pecan Street and Adams Road and travel north. Due to construction on Main Street, the parade route will be changed this year. The 1.1-mile route will run west on 2nd Street to Main Street, then jog through the triangle on Broadway Street and ending at Charles Page High School.

Those interested in participating in the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will need to complete their application and pay a $20 entry fee at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 109 N. Garfield Ave. Entries must be received by no later than 5 p.m. at Friday, Nov. 20. Applicants are encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme in their parade entry. The “Joy of Giving” theme highlights giving through organ donation, charitable giving and celebrating the life of Jesus.

A $100.00 cash prize will be given to the best Overall Entry as determined by independent judges. Other awards will be given for Best Church Entry, Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Lighting, Best Showmanship and Best Marching Unit.

