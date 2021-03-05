FEMA offers virtual home inspections after Oklahoma winter storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is going high-tech to deliver its programs and services while keeping an eye toward the health and safety of its employees and clients.
FEMA will conduct virtual home inspections for Oklahomans in designated counties who experienced damage after the winter storms that began Feb. 8.
Who can apply: After applying for FEMA assistance, uninsured or underinsured Oklahomans in the 16 counties designated for federal disaster assistance may be contacted to schedule a virtual home inspection for applicants who reported that their home is not safe, sanitary or functional.
The counties are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, LeFlore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.
Applicants who self-reported during registration that they received minimal damage and can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection.
Instead, they will receive a letter from FEMA explaining that they may call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) to request an inspection if they find significant disaster-caused damage to their home after they applied.
During a virtual inspection: Inspectors will contact the applicant via telephone to ask the applicant if they would like to perform the inspection and, in many cases, will be able to offer it via video streaming using FaceTime or Zoom. Inspectors are trained to help the applicant with downloading and/or signing up to Zoom if necessary.
During the inspection applicants will be asked questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. During the video streaming, the applicant will have the opportunity to show the inspector their areas of concern, such as roof, windows, floor, ceiling, basements, access points, habitability, rooms, furniture, appliances, Americans with Disabilities Act items (such as ramps and grab bars), etc.
A video assessment can be combined with an exterior-only inspection, when necessary.
For more information on the process, please watch a video found on FEMA’s YouTube page titled “FEMA Uses Technology to Conduct Inspections for Disaster Survivors - YouTube.”
Determination: Based on existing eligibility criteria, FEMA may provide grants for home repairs and replacing certain essential personal property items.
Home repair grants are provided based on the type of residence and the applicant’s responses during the virtual inspection. FEMA assistance is limited to making essential repairs to make certain areas of a home livable. Those areas include the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and occupied bedrooms.
Telephone options: While video streaming inspections are being conducted in a limited capacity, applicants who do not have the ability to participate with video through Zoom or FaceTime will speak with inspectors by phone.
If video is not possible, the inspector will guide through a series of questions to help evaluate the damage.