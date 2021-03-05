FEMA offers virtual home inspections after Oklahoma winter storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is going high-tech to deliver its programs and services while keeping an eye toward the health and safety of its employees and clients.

FEMA will conduct virtual home inspections for Oklahomans in designated counties who experienced damage after the winter storms that began Feb. 8.

Who can apply: After applying for FEMA assistance, uninsured or underinsured Oklahomans in the 16 counties designated for federal disaster assistance may be contacted to schedule a virtual home inspection for applicants who reported that their home is not safe, sanitary or functional.

The counties are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, LeFlore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Applicants who self-reported during registration that they received minimal damage and can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection.

Instead, they will receive a letter from FEMA explaining that they may call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) to request an inspection if they find significant disaster-caused damage to their home after they applied.