Fans flock to Herbal Affair for flora, food and fun

It was a little cold. But other years have been colder. And it was a little damp and cloudy. But other years have been wetter.
For fans of Herbal Affair — who weathered a couple of pretty cool, rainy, miserable years in 2018 and 2019 only to see the 2020 event canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — even a freak snowstorm might not have kept them away Saturday.
Well before noon, many of the booths selling plants had large swaths of empty shelves, and wagons being pulled through the dense crowds were more likely to be hauling flora than children.
For Pam Jenni, whose company, White Dog Chiles, specializes in more than 250 varieties of chile pepper and sweet pepper plants plus a few tomato and tomatillo varieties, sales were pleasingly brisk.
“It’s going really good,” she said. “Things have been going great.”
Jenni said she had been a little worried about the weather, but the overcast skies were minding their manners.
“The last few years were just miserable,” she said, but as the temperatures rose a degree or two and the sun peeked out once in a while Saturday, she added, “It’s getting better.”
This was Jenni’s 11th year at Herbal Affair, an event she keeps coming back to because “I get to see my regulars.”
The Catoosa resident said she used to sell her plants at several festivals a year but now goes to just a few.
“Sand Springs and Jenks are the two best,” she said.
Victoria McKenna is from Jenks and has long been a fan of her town’s annual herb festival, slated for this coming Saturday.
“But I’m going to be out of town next weekend, and so I was upset, and my girlfriend said, ‘There’s one in Sand Springs, and I go to Sand Springs every year,’” so this year McKenna joined her.
“This is bigger than Jenks,” she said. “So comparison wise, it’s larger. I just love it.
“All the vendors are great. I’m not going to say these vendors are better than Jenks',” she said. “All the vendors are great. There’s just more here.”
McKenna gave herself plenty of time to take it all in, too.
“We got here early this morning and bundled up, just in case it got cold,” she said, “and it’s a little nippy, but it’s wonderful.”
The throngs of people in attendance found several ways to stay warm.
Half a dozen Oklahoma wineries offered tastings as well as bottles of wine for purchase.
Spectators at the Prairy Rose Fired Design blacksmith booth enjoyed the heat from the forge.
More than a dozen food vendors brought perennial favorites and new delights, such as chicken and noodles, ethnic foods, health food and not-so-healthy food.
And entertainers such as the Shelby Eicher Trio, Anna Massey, and the Jennifer Marriott Band kept toes tapping — and in some cases couples dancing — across a good portion of downtown.
But veteran Herbal Affair attendees accept that the weather is always going to be a factor in the annual event's success, and they tend to take it as it comes.
As for that freak snowstorm, there’s always next year.