Fans flock to Herbal Affair for flora, food and fun

It was a little cold. But other years have been colder. And it was a little damp and cloudy. But other years have been wetter.

For fans of Herbal Affair — who weathered a couple of pretty cool, rainy, miserable years in 2018 and 2019 only to see the 2020 event canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — even a freak snowstorm might not have kept them away Saturday.

Well before noon, many of the booths selling plants had large swaths of empty shelves, and wagons being pulled through the dense crowds were more likely to be hauling flora than children.

For Pam Jenni, whose company, White Dog Chiles, specializes in more than 250 varieties of chile pepper and sweet pepper plants plus a few tomato and tomatillo varieties, sales were pleasingly brisk.

“It’s going really good,” she said. “Things have been going great.”

Jenni said she had been a little worried about the weather, but the overcast skies were minding their manners.

“The last few years were just miserable,” she said, but as the temperatures rose a degree or two and the sun peeked out once in a while Saturday, she added, “It’s getting better.”