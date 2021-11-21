Family tradition: OU marching band percussionists are siblings from Sand Springs

The Pride of Oklahoma marching band's snare drum line has just nine coveted spots.

That two of the nine are Charles Page High School graduates — as well as siblings — is nothing short of astounding.

But to be fair, Carter Nance, Class of 2018, and Sara Nance, Class of 2021, come from a long line of traditions.

Their parents, Lori and Steve Nance, also attended Charles Page — she graduated in 1991 and he was in the Class of 1992.

And Steve Nance is a percussionist who once played for the Gold Pride marching band.

Younger sister Katie Nance, a junior at Charles Page, is in the band, and she plays — what else? — snare drum.

Sense a theme?

But it was Carter Nance, 21, who raised the bar on the family traditions when he decided to attend the University of Oklahoma and try out for the Pride.

Even so, he said, much of that is because of his father.

“I grew up an OU football fan,” he said. “Dad was always an OU fan. It just felt right” to go to OU.

He said it also feels right to have one sister — and possibly two — following in his footsteps.