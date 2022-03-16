Expanded Herbal Affair's vendor slots going fast

The 33rd annual Herbal Affair, slated for April 16, is shaping up to be one of the event’s biggest yet, with the downtown festival space expanded once again, organizers say.

And with only a month to go until the perennial harbinger of warmer days and sunny skies brings crowds flocking to Sand Springs, vendor booth spaces are disappearing fast.

Only about 15 slots remain for plants or arts and crafts vendors, and all food vendor spots have been claimed, city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards said.

Grower/producer vendors are farmers, ranchers or gardeners who grow or raise 100% of their products on their own farms.

Crafts vendors are craftspeople who produce the finished craft items they sell.

Booth fees are $125 for a 10-by-10-foot space, $225 for a 10-by-20 space or $325 for a 10-by-30 area. The deadline to apply is April 1, Edwards said.

This year’s festival will have 14 food vendors that Edwards said range from the popular Pineapple Whip to Greek food to Amish Country home cooking, barbecue and tacos to more sweets and treats.

“We have about four new food vendors people will not have seen in previous years,” he added.

The Kids Zone and Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio will be staged together this year on Second Street west of Main Street to allow more space for vendor booths, Edwards said.

Also, Westival on Main, an event held outside OkieSpice and Trade Co. in conjunction with Herbal Affair, will feature Made in Oklahoma vendors, more crafts vendors and wineries from across the state, as well as live music.

City Manager Mike Carter said last week that because COVID-19 case counts are so low, he doesn’t anticipate a mask requirement or suggestion for this year’s Herbal Affair.

Masks were recommended at last year’s event, and the 2020 Herbal Affair was canceled entirely because of the pandemic.

Herbal Affair began in 1989 and has grown to attract more than 25,000 visitors annually.

It is the largest such event in the state, with an array of booths offering herbs, perennials, native and heirloom plants, arts and crafts, herbal products, gardening supplies and decor, and much more.

The free festival also offers complimentary parking at Charles Page High School with a free shuttle to the historic downtown Triangle District.

For vendor or other information, call 918-246-2561 or email herbalaffair@sandspringsok.org.

